SLEEPING BEAUTY to Premiere in San Francisco February 7, 2027

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World Ballet Company is unveiling its new production of The Sleeping Beauty as part of its 2026–2027 national tour. Bringing the company's signature blend of classical artistry and Broadway-style theatrical flair to this beloved fairytale, the new production will make its way to ATG San Francisco's Curran Theatre on February 7, 2027 at 6 PM, as part of a national tour spanning more than 80 performances across the country. Tickets are on sale beginning Friday, September 25 at 10 AM PT at us.atgtickets.com/whats-on/san-francisco/.

Now in its fourth full season, World Ballet Company has rapidly become the nation's leading touring ballet company. WBC is committed to making ballet accessible and engaging for audiences in communities large and small in over 40 U.S. states. Known for its cinematic staging, original choreography, and global roster of professional dancers, the company presents reimagined classics in more than 180 different cities each year.

'We believe ballet is for everyone, and the response from audiences nationwide has been incredible,' said producer Gulya Hartwick, who co-founded World Ballet Company with Sasha Gorskaya. 'Sleeping Beauty is the ultimate fairytale ballet ever created, and we're thrilled to bring this majestic production to you.'

This show features choreography by Marina Kesler, based on the original staging by Marius Petipa, as well as over 150 hand-sewn costumes and richly detailed sets envisioned by Polina Bakhtina, and stunning projection and multi-media visuals.

'Our Sleeping Beauty combines the elegance of classical ballet with vivid, immersive storytelling,' said Gorskaya. 'It's a magical experience for both ballet newcomers and longtime fans.'

A timeless tale of love, magic, and triumph of the good, The Sleeping Beauty follows Princess Aurora, whose joyful christening is shattered by the arrival of the vengeful fairy Carabosse. Cursed to prick her finger and fall into an enchanted sleep, Aurora can only be awakened by true love's kiss. With the guidance of the benevolent Lilac Fairy, the story unfolds into a dazzling celebration of good conquering evil. Featuring some of classical ballet's most iconic moments — all set to Tchaikovsky's magnificent score, The Sleeping Beauty remains one of ballet's most technically brilliant and visually spectacular masterpieces.

The 2026–2027 World Ballet Company season also includes:

The Nutcracker (November 13 – December 28, 2026)

The Sleeping Beauty (February 4 – May 15, 2027)

Swan Lake (February 4 – May 15, 2027)

About World Ballet Company

World Ballet Company is an independent, Los Angeles-based national touring ballet company led by founders Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick. Built from the ground up without institutional backing, the company produces and presents its own national tours, bringing full-scale ballet productions to audiences across the United States.

Known for fresh, cinematic stagings of beloved classics and original works, World Ballet Company combines exceptional international artistry, elaborate hand-crafted costumes, and immersive theatrical design. Its ensemble features acclaimed dancers from more than ten countries, reflecting the company's distinctly global identity.

Driven by the belief that ballet is for everyone, World Ballet Company has reached more than 600,000 people across 200+ cities — many of them first-time ballet attendees.

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