SHREK THE MUSICAL Comes to San Jose in November

Frightful becomes delightful when Playful People Productions presents one of the biggest musicals the company has ever produced: Shrek, the Musical, directed by Emily Pennington, with choreography by Mary Theresa Capriles and Emily Pennington, and vocal direction by Stacy Levin. Shrek, the Musical will perform at Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose, November 4 through 13. For tickets ($20, live or live stream, available beginning October 1) or for more information on Playful People and their programs, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197574®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.playfulpeople.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call (408) 878-5362.

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek, The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change) and a sidesplitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire. A huge set, colorful costumes, exciting choreography, and a stellar song list makes this one of Playful People's most ambitious productions. Two casts of performers ages 11 and up, will each perform one weekend.

Because Playful People Productions focuses on creating theater experiences the whole family can share, it's not unusual for a production to have siblings performing together, or a parent and child - but Shrek, the Musical will have no fewer than 13 families participating together! Some of these families have members who have never performed live on stage before, or who haven't done so in years. Performers of all sizes, shapes, genders, experience levels, and ways of moving through the world are enjoying the thoroughly supportive environment that identifies a person's strengths and capitalizes on them.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages multi-generational performances where family members can perform together. Most recently the organization has returned to its customary spaces at the Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose, but is continuing some of its pandemic-responsive online programming (POP, Playful Online People) as well as On Demand video classes.

Playful People Productions aims to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome, and where creative impulses are encouraged by experienced Bay Area artists. The organization follows Positive Discipline guidelines as well as proven child education techniques; continually works to ensure the safety of all participants, volunteers, and staff; and regularly gives families the opportunity to share the exhilarating experience of performing together. During the nonprofit's tenure, they have enjoyed frequent instances of children performing on stage with siblings, parents, aunts, uncles, and grandparents - and have also welcomed adults who wish to perform but find local theater auditions and rehearsals do not fit their needs.