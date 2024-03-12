SHIPWRECKED! AN ENTERTAINMENT Comes to Cinnabar Theater Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Petaluma’s premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, continues their 51st season with “Shipwrecked! An Entertainment - The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself)” by Donald Margulies, Performing April 12-28th at Cinnabar Theater.

Inspired by a true story, “Shipwrecked! an Entertainment” tells the grand tale of Louis De Rougemont, a famous adventurer who gets lost on the high seas and ultimately ends up seeing fantastic things and meeting exciting people. It follows his mesmerizing adventure, where he wows the world with his will to survive. Louis reenacts his incredible tales in this fun-filled production, filled with many amazing characters!

Through the production, Louis shares his journey from the high seas of England all the way to the lands of Aboriginal Australia and back! He is aided in his retelling by two highly talented players, who play all the people (and animals) that Louis meets along the way, all while seamlessly providing sound effects and scenery changes.

However, all might not be as it seems, as the truth of Louis’ great tale is called into question by multiple experts. Shipwrecked! brings the joy of storytelling alive, and questions whether a story is real or fabricated makes the journey any less treasured.

“Shipwrecked!” features the talents of Nathan Cummings as Louis De Rougemont, Kellie Donnelly as Player #1, Andrew Patton as Player #2, Trevor Braskamp as Player #3, and Amelia Beasley as Player #4.

“Shipwrecked!” is directed by Trevor Hoffmann, the creative team includes Trevor Braskamp, Set & Prop Designer; April George, Lighting Designer; John Sheridan Stage Manager; Reynalda Cruz, Costume Designer; and Ross Tiffany-Brown, Tech Director.

The nine performances will be presented live at Cinnabar Theater.