SF's African-American Shakespeare Company's CINDERELLA Turns 20 and Gets an Updated Look

The African-American Shakespeare Company's annual holiday offering Cinderella celebrates its 20th anniversary with a new Director at the helm, Devin Cunningham, who says: "I want to stress elements of Black culture with new choreography, especially the Ballroom waltz, as well as costuming with a transformational dress that takes the audience on its own small journey.



Cunningham's route to becoming the Director of the holiday staple includes two stints playing a step-sister as well as another where he played the Prince. "When I first auditioned at AASC in 2017 for Cinderella and other productions, I was cast as the stepsister Zonita. I then played the Prince in 2019 and I remember saying to myself, 'If I come back to this show again it will be to direct.' It's honestly an honor and I'm elated to be bringing this show together for its 20th Anniversary."



Cunningham credits growing up in Oakland and looking up at the hills and seeing the Mormon Temple and thinking that it resembled the castle at Disneyland. "I wanted to play with the idea of "What if a storybook came to life in Oakland? What would that look and sound like?"



Says AASC Founder and Executive Director, Sherri Young: "Cinderella has been one of our pillar productions. When we first started this show it became a cultural experience and now we are entering our 20th Anniversary with one of our actors now making his debut as a Director for our community. We are excited to see the growth and transition of this show and Devin who will lead the way."



Adds the company's Artistic Director, L Peter Callender, "We hope this reimagined telling of our holiday tale will continue to inspire audiences of all ages to understand that beauty and confidence comes from your within. Our Cinderella, with songs by Angel Eaglin, makes the holiday season a bit brighter with a message that love conquers all!



Cinderella will run 7 performances from Sunday December 4 through Sunday December 18 at the Marines' Memorial Theatre.