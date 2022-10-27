Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SF's African-American Shakespeare Company's CINDERELLA Turns 20 and Gets an Updated Look

Cinderella will run 7 performances from Sunday December 4 through Sunday December 18 at the Marines' Memorial Theatre.

San Francisco News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 27, 2022  
SF's African-American Shakespeare Company's CINDERELLA Turns 20 and Gets an Updated Look

The African-American Shakespeare Company's annual holiday offering Cinderella celebrates its 20th anniversary with a new Director at the helm, Devin Cunningham, who says: "I want to stress elements of Black culture with new choreography, especially the Ballroom waltz, as well as costuming with a transformational dress that takes the audience on its own small journey.

Cunningham's route to becoming the Director of the holiday staple includes two stints playing a step-sister as well as another where he played the Prince. "When I first auditioned at AASC in 2017 for Cinderella and other productions, I was cast as the stepsister Zonita. I then played the Prince in 2019 and I remember saying to myself, 'If I come back to this show again it will be to direct.' It's honestly an honor and I'm elated to be bringing this show together for its 20th Anniversary."

Cunningham credits growing up in Oakland and looking up at the hills and seeing the Mormon Temple and thinking that it resembled the castle at Disneyland. "I wanted to play with the idea of "What if a storybook came to life in Oakland? What would that look and sound like?"

Says AASC Founder and Executive Director, Sherri Young: "Cinderella has been one of our pillar productions. When we first started this show it became a cultural experience and now we are entering our 20th Anniversary with one of our actors now making his debut as a Director for our community. We are excited to see the growth and transition of this show and Devin who will lead the way."

Adds the company's Artistic Director, L Peter Callender, "We hope this reimagined telling of our holiday tale will continue to inspire audiences of all ages to understand that beauty and confidence comes from your within. Our Cinderella, with songs by Angel Eaglin, makes the holiday season a bit brighter with a message that love conquers all!

Cinderella will run 7 performances from Sunday December 4 through Sunday December 18 at the Marines' Memorial Theatre.



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards
submissions close in


Off Broadways Sold Out THE SINGING WINDMILLS Goes Out West For 2 Shows Only Photo
Off Broadway's Sold Out THE SINGING WINDMILLS Goes Out West For 2 Shows Only
After two successful Sold-Out Off Broadway runs in New York City, 'The Singing Windmills' is coming to San Francisco!
Unique Derique to Return to The Marsh Berkeley With FOOL LA LA: HOLIDAY GIFT! Photo
Unique Derique to Return to The Marsh Berkeley With FOOL LA LA: HOLIDAY GIFT!
The Bay Area’s favorite Clown Prince of Fools, Unique Derique, will return to The Marsh Berkeley with Fool La La: Holiday Gift! ​​​​​​​Fool La La: Holiday Gift! will be presented live on stage, December 21–30, 2022.
Lark Theater to Screen National Theatres THE SEAGULL Starring Emilia Clarke Photo
Lark Theater to Screen National Theatre's THE SEAGULL Starring Emilia Clarke
On November 10th at 7pm and November 12th at 1 pm, The National Theatre's The Seagull by Anton Chekhov, starring Emilia Clarke, will be presented at Lark Theater.
Interview: Christopher Chen of THEATREWORKS NEW WORKS FESTIVAL at Montalvo Arts Center Del Photo
Interview: Christopher Chen of THEATREWORKS NEW WORKS FESTIVAL at Montalvo Arts Center Delights in the Element of Surprise
BroadwayWorld chats with OBIE-winning playwright Christopher Chen about his incendiary new play 'The Motion' which will be part of the TheatreWorks New Works Festival at Montalvo Arts Center in Saratoga November 6 to 13. The Festival offers a first look at three intriguing and wonderfully different new plays.

More Hot Stories For You


Extensive Collection of African American Art to Continue at Bedford Gallery Through Late DecemberExtensive Collection of African American Art to Continue at Bedford Gallery Through Late December
October 27, 2022

The Harmon & Harriet Kelley Collection of African American Art: Works on Paper, an exhibition that celebrates 54 African American artists and their tremendous contributions to U.S. art and culture, continues at Bedford Gallery through December 18.
Video: Cydney Kutcipal & Lauren Chanel Sing 'Hand in My Pocket' From JAGGED LITTLE PILLVideo: Cydney Kutcipal & Lauren Chanel Sing 'Hand in My Pocket' From JAGGED LITTLE PILL
October 27, 2022

The National Tour of Jagged Little Pill, making its way around the country, is currently playing at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco through November 6, 2022. See Cydney Kutcipal & Lauren Chanel sing 'Hand in My Pocket' from the dressing room of the Golden Gate Theatre here!
HERE.TAKE IT. From Liss Fain Dance Comes To Z Space In San FranciscoHERE.TAKE IT. From Liss Fain Dance Comes To Z Space In San Francisco
October 27, 2022

 In her first work since 2019, choreographer Liss Fain brings Here.Take It. to Z Space in San Francisco. The evening-length dance installation features an original score from noted composer Dan Wool, film, projected images, text as voiceover, and a cast of six dancers and an actor, all incorporated into a gallery-like set and environment designed with free-standing, tall barn-like ribs arcing over the entire stage bisected by translucent panels.
SF's African-American Shakespeare Company's CINDERELLA Turns 20 and Gets an Updated LookSF's African-American Shakespeare Company's CINDERELLA Turns 20 and Gets an Updated Look
October 27, 2022

The African-American Shakespeare Company's annual holiday offering Cinderella celebrates its 20th anniversary with a new Director at the helm, Devin Cunningham.
Off Broadway's Sold Out THE SINGING WINDMILLS Goes Out West For 2 Shows OnlyOff Broadway's Sold Out THE SINGING WINDMILLS Goes Out West For 2 Shows Only
October 26, 2022

After two successful Sold-Out Off Broadway runs in New York City, 'The Singing Windmills' is coming to San Francisco!