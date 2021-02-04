SFCM Appoints Beth Giudicessi As Vice President Of Admissions, Marketing And Public Relations

The San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) has named Beth Giudicessi as its new Vice President of Admissions, Marketing and Public Relations, beginning February 15, 2021. She will serve as a member of SFCM's senior leadership team.

With broad experience in higher education, admissions, communications, philanthropy and arts marketing, Giudicessi joins SFCM from the Cantor Arts Center and Anderson Collection at Stanford University where she was the Director of Marketing and Communications, responsible for rebranding, storytelling, and message development to attract new audiences and supporters.

"Beth Giudicessi brings an extraordinary combination of marketing and communications experience-in addition to a background in admissions and business development-to this position," said SFCM President David Stull. "She has worked with several of the most remarkable institutions and individuals in the world demonstrating her exceptional capacity for strategic storytelling. The alchemy of her wisdom and work ethic along with her irrepressible creativity is precisely what we need for the exciting road ahead. I am honored and thrilled to welcome her to the leadership team at SFCM."

"Guided by the vision of President Stull, SFCM is transforming the idea of a world-class conservatory education and what it means to create and experience music in these dynamic times," said Giudicessi. "It's an inspiring story to have the privilege to tell. I'm honored to join the Conservatory and its exceptional students, faculty, staff, donors, trustees and artists who add vibrancy to our culture, the Bay Area and far beyond."

Prior to her work at Stanford, Giudicessi led communications at Pivotal Ventures, the executive office of Melinda Gates. Her experience also includes many years of work in admissions, media relations and strategic communications at the University of Notre Dame, Harvard University and Arizona State University, where she developed and executed integrated messaging plans to attract students, connect parents, welcome the community and fundraise.

Giudicessi is a trained pianist, as well as a graduate of the University of Notre Dame (BA Philosophy) and the University of Edinburgh (MSc Literature & Modernity).

