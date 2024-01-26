SF SKETCHFEST Continues In San Francisco Shows & Livestream Events Through February 4

SF Sketchfest continues with shows & livestreams through February 4.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

After kicking off its 21st comedy festival last week with legend Eric Idle, followed by dozens of shows through the week, SF Sketchfest continues its multi-day comedy festival with more shows and live-stream events through Februrary 4. Tickets for all shows are on sale now at Click Here
 

SF Sketchfest Weekend 2 shows include: 

FRIDAY JAN 26:

The Chonga Girls at Marsh Mainstage

The Black Version at Great Star Theater

Jon Glaser's “Soothing Meditations for the Solitary Dog” at Great American Music Hall — VIP Paint & Sip tickets available!
Red, White & Blue-Pilled with Jon Daly at Gateway Theater

Freestyle+ With Special Guest Bill Irwin - Fri-Sun, Jan 26-28  
Improvised freestyle from the Tony Award-winning creators of Freestyle Love Supreme with special guest Bill Irwin, 3 nights, 5 shows at Club Fugazi. Use code FREESTYLE25 for discount tix to January 26 & 27 late shows.

View all Friday shows here: https://sfsketchfest2024.sched.com/?iframe=no#2024-01-26


SATURDAY JAN 27:

Paul Giamatti's Chinwag with Stephen Asma at Marine's Memorial Theatre
2024 Golden Globe winner Paul Giamatti live in person

Judge John Hodgman at Palace of Fine Arts

Black Men Can't Jump presents: Minority Rules with James III , Jerah Milligan, Jonathan Braylock at Gateway Theatre

I Love My Kid, But…with Amber Tamblyn, Kurt Braunohler, Chris Garcia, Megan Gailey  at Cobb's Comedy Club

Office Hours East  with Jo Firestone, Jon Glaser, Tory Harris, and Tami Sagher, and guests Steve Cirbus and Eugene Mirman at Gateway Theatre 

Self Help Me with Jenny Yang at Cobb's Comedy Club

Stop Joking for 100 Years and Other Requests From My Kid (Stories of Parenting and Childhood) with Eugene Mirman, Cristela Alonzo, Chris Gethard, Amber Tamblyn, and host Ophira Eisenberg at Great Star Theater

View all Saturday shows here: https://sfsketchfest2024.sched.com/?iframe=no#2024-01-27

 

SUNDAY JAN 28

Avatar Braving the Elements with Janet Varney and Dante Brasco Great Star Theater

Outtake-o-Rama: Infamous Celebrity Outtakes with stars of FUTURAMA- Billy West! John DiMaggio, Maurice LaMarche, plus Executive Producer David X. Cohen at Cobb's Comedy Club

Epic Rap Battles of History with EpicLLOYD and Nice Peter at Great American Music Hall

Whitmer Thomas with Haley Stiel and Power Violence at The Chapel
 

...AND MANY MORE SHOWS THROUGH FEBRUARY 4!

 See the line up by date: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2288656®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FSFSKETCHFEST.COM?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/schedule-and-tickets

 

In addition to the in-person events, the best of SF Sketchfest will be available to comedy fans around the world with live-stream of select shows via Veeps. Can't be there in person? Veeps has you covered with exclusive live-streams of the three events below. More info at https://veeps.com/sfsketchfest 

SF Sketchfest shows streaming on VEEPS:

Varietopia with Paul F. Tompkins with Jordan Katz
2/2 at 7:00PM PST (live only)

Hello From the Magic Tavern
with Adal Rifai, Arnie Niekamp, Matt Young, and guest Ron Funches
2/3 at 3:00PM PST (48-hour replay)

The Trav-enture Zone: A Night of Dungeons & Dragons & also Comedians
Hosted by DM (Dungeon Master) Travis McElroy, with Eugene Cordero, Dani Fernandez, Erika Ishii, Erin Keif, Griffin Newman, and Connor Ratliff
2/4 at 7:00 PST (48-hour replay)

Find info on VEEPS streaming show at SF Sketchfest HERE

View the line up by date: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2288656®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FSFSKETCHFEST.COM?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/schedule-and-tickets

Tickets for all shows on sale at sfsketchfest.com

Lineups are subject to change.

Full festival info at Click Here




