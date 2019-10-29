SEINFELD Star Jason Alexander Shares All at Oshman Family JCC

The Oshman Family JCC presents an evening of comedy, music, and conversation with Jason Alexander, known for his award-winning nine-year stint on Seinfeld as the iconic George Costanza, as well as starring roles on Broadway and in hit films including Pretty Woman and Shallow Hal. With six Emmy nominations, four Golden Globe nominations, two Screen Actor Guild Awards, an American Television Award, and two American Comedy Awards garnered for his work in film, theatre, and television, Alexander's career has expanded far beyond the screen. In addition to his acclaimed work as an actor, Alexander is also a director, producer, writer, magician, semi-pro poker player, and socio-political activist. In this special evening, Alexander will present a variety of topics for the audience to pick and choose from, culminating in behind-the-scenes stories of his life, career, social activism, or anything else the audience would like to discuss. As Long As You're Asking: A Conversation with Jason Alexander will perform 7:30pm, Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Oshman Family JCC, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto. For tickets ($85-$120) and more information, visit www.paloaltojcc.org/alexander or call (650) 223-8678.



Jason Alexander began his diverse career doing commercials for television and radio. He made his Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. He won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical while starring in Jerome Robbin's Broadway. Some of his films include Pretty Woman, Shallow Hal, The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Hachi: A Dog's Tale. He's also credited with directing television episodes for Seinfeld, Everybody Hates Chris, and Mike & Molly. Other roles include guest appearances on Friends, Criminal Minds, Young Sheldon, and The Orville. An avid poker player, Jason has appeared on Bravo's Celebrity Poker Showdown, the 2007 World Series of Poker, and on NBC's Poker After Dark. He also supports the OneVoice Movement, a global initiative that helps Israelis and Palestinians work out a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



Oshman Family Jewish Community Center (OFJCC) on the Taube Koret Campus for Jewish Life serves the South Peninsula through educational, social, cultural, fitness, sports and other programs. The OFJCC is a multi-generational Jewish neighborhood where all are welcome and which fosters new personal and community connections through rich and rewarding experiences. The OFJCC provides a common ground for Jewish institutions, other local groups, organizations and individuals to work, learn and play together for the betterment of the whole community. The OFJCC's registered trademarks are Live Fully and J-Pass. For more information, visit www.paloaltojcc.org or call (650) 223-8700.





