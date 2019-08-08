Rock Supergroup The Hit Men Comes To Montalvo Arts Center

Montalvo Arts Center kicks off its 2019-2020 Carriage House Concert Series with The Hit Men, the legendary rock supergroup that helped rocket countless songs to the top of the Billboard charts. The Hit Men present the greatest, from Elton John's "Crocodile Rock" to Journey's "Don't Stop Believing," intertwined with fascinating backstories from their days rubbing elbows with rock royalty in a concert declared by The Iowa Source "an intoxicating ride through the most magnificent years of rock 'n' roll." Known for their showmanship and sheer talent, the five-man group has collectively won multiple Gold and Platinum Recording Awards, Emmy nominations, Telly Awards, and more, performing alongside the likes of Frankie Valli, Carole King, Cat Stevens, Three Dog Night, The Turtles, The Who, and other mega-star acts of the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

The Hit Men will perform 7:30pm, Thursday, October 3, 2019 in the Carriage House Theatre at the Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Rd., Saratoga. For tickets ($59 Reserved; $65 Premier) and more information, the public may visit montalvoarts.org or call 408-961-5858 (Monday through Friday, 10:00am-4:00pm).

The Hit Men are made up of five brilliant musicians and singers: keyboardist and group founder Lee Shapiro, lead guitarist/vocalist Jimmy Ryan, bassist/vocalist Jeff Ganz, keyboardist/percussionist/vocalist Russ Velazquez, and drummer/vocalist Steve Murray. Collectively, they have appeared on over 85 albums, and toured with some of the biggest names in the music industry. Since coming together in 2010, The Hit Men have delivered sizzling shows that combine popular hits with eye-popping videos.

For nearly 60 years Montalvo Arts Center's Carriage House Theatre Concert Series has presented world-class talent in an intimate indoor setting, becoming a treasured series for performing arts fans in Silicon Valley. Housed in the 316-seat Claire Loftus Carriage House Theatre, the series features a diverse array of artists from a variety of genres from classical to jazz to R&B, rock, plus theatre, comedy, and more. Guests have the option to arrive early and mingle in Montalvo's Project Space ArtBar, where wine, beer, and other beverages are available for purchase before the show.

Montalvo Arts Center is a donor-supported nonprofit institution whose mission is to engage the public in the creative process, acting as a catalyst for exploring the arts, unleashing creativity, and advancing different cultural perspectives. Located in Silicon Valley's Saratoga Hills, Montalvo occupies 175 stunning acres and is home to the Sally and Don Lucas Artists Program (LAP), the Carriage House Concert Series, and a robust arts education program.





