Rita Moreno & More to be Featured in Lesher Center Headliners Series for 24/25

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lesher Center Presents revealed the diverse lineup of artists and genres from the worlds of Broadway, jazz, dance, world-music, and more that will make up the 2024/25 season Headliners Series. The Lesher Center Presents Headliners Series is made possible through the Lesher Center and Diablo Regional Arts Association and corporate sponsor support from Lesher Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, and Friedmans Appliance.



In addition to the lineup, Lesher Center General Manager Carolyn Jackson announced that all Headliners Series concerts will include Pay What You Can ticket opportunities to align with all Lesher Center Presents programs.



“With the 2024-25 Headliner Series, we’re able to complete our multi-year goal of providing Pay What You Can tickets to our main Lesher Center Presents programs, including all Center REP productions, Bedford Gallery entrance fees, and now to all our Headliners performances,” said Jackson. “Last season saw over 3,000 tickets purchased at an average price of $8 per ticket, and we’re looking forward to welcoming even more audiences this coming season. We’re thankful to Diablo Regional Arts Association and our generous corporate and individual donors for allowing these programs to thrive and keeping the pathways active for everyone to experience live and visual arts.”



To receive notifications on upcoming Headliners Series and Pay What You Can performances at the Lesher Center, visit LesherArtsCenter.org and fill out the Enews Sign Up form.



Tickets for all events are on-sale now by visiting lesherartscenter.org/programs/lesher-center-presents/headliners-series.



The 2024/25 Season Headliners Series includes:



A Fireside Chat with Rita Moreno

September 18, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Actress, dancer, and entertainment icon—the ‘EGOT’ winner sits down to discuss her eight-decades of life in entertainment and passion for Arts Education.

360 ALLSTARS

October 26, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Following sold-out performances on Broadway, the Sydney Opera House, and the famed Edinburgh Festival, 360 ALLSTARS is a phenomenal physical performance exploring all forms of rotation that connects the street with the elite to deliver a supercharged urban circus. 360 ALLSTARS boasts a stellar international cast of World Champion and World Record-holding athletes and artists from the worlds of BMX, beatboxing, breakdancing and more. Don’t miss this spectacular fusion of the extraordinary artistry that emerges from street culture.

Ms. Monét

January 11, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

From an early age, Ms. Monét was destined to become a star! Never afraid of any stage, she knew she would be a performer and professional singer. A fan favorite on NBC’s The Voice, the Bay Area native has toured with Boz Scaggs, Michael McDonald, Johnny Mathis and more! With natural ability, strong will, and determination, Ms Monét continues to make a name for herself in the music industry, as she has been sought out to write, produce, arrange, vocal-train and perform some of the world’s greatest hits and work alongside some of the world’s leading performers. As an artist, Ms. Monét’s constant push forward continues to drive her development and success. It’s no wonder she’s been called, “The Monificent.”

Stella Cole

January 18, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

To watch Stella Cole perform is to be transported back in time. Her sense of joy and wonder is infectious—one look at her massive social media following makes this clear. Take a quick scroll through the comments of any of her many viral videos and you’ll see not only her irresistible charm, but an ability to expose fans of all ages to the wonders of the Great American Songbook, especially when these timeless stories are told honestly by an artist with an uncanny ability to transcend generations. Showcasing her acclaimed interpretations of songs from a wide range of artists—from Barbra Streisand and Judy Garland to Billie Eilish—get ready for Stella Cole to be your new go-to vocalist.

Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive

with Adam Ben David on Piano

February 20, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

Before he was an Emmy-winning TV star, Mandy Patinkin was already a Tony-winning Broadway legend. Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive with Adam Ben-David on Piano presents the acclaimed actor/singer/storyteller in his most electrifying role: concert performer. “Mandy Patinkin is in the business of showstopping,” raves The New Yorker, and that’s exactly what he does in this powerful, passionate evening of song. BEING ALIVE is a collection of many of his favorite Broadway and classic American tunes. From Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim, from Cole Porter to Harry Chapin, Mandy Patinkin takes you on a dazzling musical journey you’ll never forget. Mandy Patinkin has been fortunate to carve out a varied career including theater, the concert stage, film, television, and as a recording artist.



College Notes A Cappella

February 21-22, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

The sold-out, only-at-the-Lesher Center event returns! Our annual College Notes event features a cappella groups from top universities from across the country and is sure to be the perfect harmony of bright minds and bright voices!

Dance Theatre of Harlem

March 14-15, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

This multi-ethnic company performs a forward-thinking repertoire that includes treasured classics and innovative contemporary works that celebrate Black culture and empowerment through the arts for all. Dance Theatre of Harlem is a leading dance institution of unparalleled global acclaim, encompassing a professional touring company, a leading studio school, and a national and international education and community outreach program. Each component of Dance Theatre of Harlem carries a solid commitment towards enriching the lives of young people and adults around the world through the arts. Founded in 1969 by Arthur Mitchell and Karel Shook, Dance Theatre of Harlem is considered “one of ballet’s most exciting undertakings” (The New York Times). Shortly after the assassination of The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Mitchell was inspired to start a school that would offer children—especially those in Harlem, the community in which he was born—the opportunity to learn about dance and the allied arts. Now in its sixth decade, Dance Theatre of Harlem has grown into a multi-cultural dance institution with an extraordinary legacy of providing opportunities for creative expression and artistic excellence that continues to set standards in the performing arts. Dance Theatre of Harlem has achieved unprecedented success, bringing innovative and bold new forms of artistic expression to audiences in New York City, across the country and around the world.

April 10, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

NEA Jazz Master, two-time Emmy and Oscar nominee, and eight-time Grammy Award-winning trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard has established himself as the quintessential 21st Century Renaissance man. In celebration of his artistic achievements, Blanchard will reunite the extraordinary band that collaborated on his critically acclaimed Flow for a 20th anniversary tour.

Miguel Zenón

April 11, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

The internationally acclaimed Grammy Award-winner has been hailed as one of the most influential saxophonists of his generation. Named in May 2024 as one of two musicians for the prestigious Doris Duke Award, Miguel Zenon is at the forefront of blending the often-contradictory poles of innovation and tradition—all while balancing his extensive international touring schedule with his role as a faculty member in the music and arts department at MIT.

Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles

June 13, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

America’s first all-female mariachi ensemble Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles has blazed a trail for female mariachi musicians while setting new standards for the historic art of mariachi. Established in 1994, the group had a strong beginning thanks to the mentorship of Lola Bertran, La Reina de La Musica Ranchera. In these early days, Maestro Jóse Hernàndez saw the potential in this all-female ensemble, and fostered the development of the group. Reyna de Los Angeles® has since gone on to record three albums, share the stage with world-renowned musicians like Vicki Carr, Guadalupe Pineda, and Lucha Villa, and perform for some of the world’s highest profile celebrities including Tom Cruise, Oprah Winfrey, and Barack and Michelle Obama.

Comments