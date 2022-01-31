Risa Jaroslow Premieres TALKING CIRCLE In San Francisco May 2022

Risa Jaroslow & Dancers has announced the world premiere of TALKING CIRCLE, an evening-length dance for a multigenerational cast of six movement collaborators with music by Amy X Neuburg. Talking Circle explores the relationship between individual and collective, asking What will we risk for freedom?

Performances take place at CounterPulse May 12 - 15 and 19 - 22, Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 - $35, and may be purchased online at counterpulse.org/event/talking-circle.

Talking Circle is Jaroslow's fourth evening-length work since moving to the Bay Area from New York in 2013. In keeping with her longstanding practice of bringing together all kinds of movers in performance, Talking Circle will include two members of The Elders Project, a program created by Jaroslow in partnership with Sarah Crowell, artistic director emeritus of Destiny Arts Center in Oakland. The Elders Project provides opportunities for youth and elders to support and learn from one another, as well as to co-create work that expands movement possibilities for all ages.

Dancers Anna Greenberg, Chelsea Reichert, Cauveri Suresh and Erin Yen are joined by Pamela Wu Kochiyama, age 67, and Sharon Dalke, age 78, of The Elders Project.

Talking Circle imagines a turning point in the life of a small community. "There are many circles inside Talking Circle," said Jaroslow. "In a circle people can see each other. In this work, seeing and acknowledging one another's differences while holding on to each other and remaining in community, is its heart and soul."

"As has been widely noted, these are precarious times for democracy. Talking Circle has given us the chance to think about the ways societies both support and limit personal freedom and how individuals push against those constraints."

"The central questions in Talking Circle are: What is the freedom we long for, and what will we risk to achieve it?"

Additional members of the creative team include lighting designer Allen Willner and costume designer Callie Floor.

For more information about Risa Jaroslow & Dancers, visit risajaroslowdance.org.

ABOUT RISA JAROSLOW & DANCERS

Since 2013 Risa Jaroslow has resided in the Bay Area where she works as a choreographer, dancer, teacher and mentor. Formerly based in New York City, her company regularly performed at DanceTheater Workshop, Danspace Project, Joyce Theater, Central Park Summerstage and the Duke Theater, among others. The company has performed nationally and at international festivals including The Dublin Dance Festival and The OPEN LOOK Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Jaroslow has taught at colleges and universities including Adelphi University, Trinity College and the Pratt Institute. She has conducted extended residencies with Kannon Dance in St. Petersburg, Russia, and at the University of Maryland and American University. From 1993 to 2002 she conducted a yearly residency in Bytom, Poland. Jaroslow has been a guest choreographer at Sonoma State University and Mills College and a guest mentor for Margaret Jenkins Dance Company's CHIME program.

Jaroslow is dedicated to including diverse communities as participants and audience. She has led movement workshops with The Initiative for Women with Disabilities; Project FIND, an organization serving senior adults; Youth Enrichment Services, serving gay and lesbian youth; and Voices of Women, serving survivors of domestic violence. In 2018, she founded The Elders Project at Destiny Arts Center in Oakland.

The world premiere of Talking Circle is made possible with support from the Kenneth Rainin Foundation, Phyllis C. Wattis Foundation, Sam Mazza Foundation, and many generous individuals. FACT SHEET WHAT: Risa Jaroslow & Dancers presents the world premiere of TALKING CIRCLE, an evening-length dance that explores the relationship between individual and collective, asking What will we risk for freedom? Conceived and directed by choreographer Risa Jaroslow.

Movement Collaborators: Sharon Dalke, Anna Greenberg, Pamela Wu Kochiyama, Chelsea Reichert, Cauveri Suresh, Erin Yen Composer: Amy X Neuburg Lighting Designer: Allen Willner Costume Designer: Callie Floor

WHEN: May 12 - 15, 19 - 22, 2022 Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Sundays at 4 p.m.

WHERE: CounterPulse 80 Turk Street San Francisco, CA 94102

TICKETS: $20 - $35 Tickets on sale in March. To purchase tickets online visit counterpulse.org/event/talking-circle, or by phone call 415-626-2060.

