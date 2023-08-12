Richard Perez Will Be Town Hall Theatre's New Artistic Director

Town Hall Theatre Company has announced that Richard Perez will be taking on the role of Artistic Director, ushering in a new era for Contra Costa's longest-running theatre company. With a well-established reputation for his extensive knowledge of theatre arts and years of distinguished artistic leadership, Perez brings a poised and approachable demeanor to the organization. His commitment to fostering inclusivity, promoting diversity, and upholding equity will be integral to all aspects of his work. The introduction of his philosophy of "radical hospitality" has been warmly embraced by the staff and board, setting a promising tone for the launch of the 2023-2024 season.

Looking ahead, Town Hall Theatre Company anticipates exciting growth under the guidance of Richard Perez. Drawing on his seasoned expertise, Perez is expected to infuse the company with a balanced blend of tradition and innovative exploration that audiences are sure to enjoy. Classic narratives will find renewed vitality, and contemporary perspectives will be given a platform to shine. With anticipation building, the theatre company is prepared to deliver a season marked by exceptional performances and impactful storytelling.

"I'm thrilled to embark on this new journey with the extraordinary artists, staff, and audiences associated with Town Hall Theatre.” shared new Artistic Director Richard Perez. “I look forward to honoring its rich legacy while innovating and inspiring through our collective vision, continuing to bring exceptional storytelling to our community."

ABOUT THE ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

Richard Perez (he/him) is an award-winning actor, director, educator, and playwright. He recently relocated to the Bay area from Michigan where he has been a theatre professor for the last ten years. During that time, he continued to be active in the Chicago theatre and television industry. In 2009 he completed a two-year fellowship granted by Theatre Communications Group. The grant took him to Chicago Dramatists as its first Associate Artistic Director. Prior to that, he was the Producing Artistic Director of the Bloomington Playwrights Project in Indiana for seven seasons. In that time, he oversaw the production of over thirty new plays, with at least sixteen of those being world premieres. His directing credits include: All My Sons, True West, Hurly Burly, The Mercy Swing (2007 New York Fringe Festival) and Nocturnal (part of the Kennedy Center's New Visions/New Voices Festival), The Wolves, Native Gardens, and Detroit '67. Recent acting roles include Gabe in Dinner with Friends and Evan in Sweat. On television, roles include the recurring character, Councilman Ortiz, on the second season of Boss, with Kelsey Grammer.

ABOUT TOWN HALL THEATRE

Established in 1944 as the Dramateurs, Town Hall Theatre Company is the oldest continuously active theatre in Contra Costa County. Town Hall Theatre (THT) was awarded Best Theatre Troupe 2016 by Diablo Magazine, Best of The East Bay, and is the past recipient of numerous Shellie Awards, and Theatre Bay Area Awards. THT is also home to an extensive children's educational program, twice voted the Best Children's Theatre Company by Bay Area Parent Magazine. THT's home is the historic Town Hall Theatre building located at 3535 School Street in Lafayette which is owned by the Lafayette Improvement Association (LIA).