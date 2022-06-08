Ric Iverson Comes To TheatreFIRST This Month

TheatreFIRST presents a special, one-weekend presentation of Ric Iverson is Alive and Well and Living in Milpitas, June 24th - 26th.

With his unique blend of prose, song, humor, and pathos, Ric's 90 min. solo cabaret performance chronicles his life as a gay man - with all its joys and hurdles - from the beaches of Santa Cruz, the bright lights of Las Vegas, all the way to the Great Mall of Milpitas. Ric's journey is very much about the distance that is travelled between the the family we are born with and the family we ultimately get to choose.

Ric Iverson is Alive and Well and Living in Milpitas is part of TheatreFIRST's triumphant return to art-making at Berkeley!s historic and newly renovated Live Oak Theater. Three performances only: June 24th & 25th at 8pm, June 26th at 2pm. Performances are at Live Oak Theater, 1301 Shattuck Ave., in Berkeley, CA. Tickets are sold on a sliding scale between $5 - $15. The public can visit www.theatrefirst.com for more information.

Dates

June 24th - 26th, 2022

Performances

Friday - Saturday @ 8:00pm

Sunday @ 2:00pm

Where

Live Oak Theater | 1301 Shattuck Avenue | Berkeley, CA

Tickets are sold on a sliding scale between $5 - $15. The public can visit www.theatrefirst.com