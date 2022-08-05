Review: THE LION KING at Broadway San Jose

Broadway San Jose plays host to Disney's The Lion King now through August 21, 2022 and you do not want to miss it. If you're one for keeping a bucket list of musicals to see before you 'exit stage left,' then put Lion King at the top of your list. Directed and loved into being by Julie Taymor, who infuses her creation with rich cultural beauty, soul-stirring African harmonies and life-sized animal puppets, Lion King will capture your heart as it surrounds your senses with magic, wonder and awe.

There is simply nothing more moving in modern musical theatre than the opening moments of Disney's The Lion King. The sun will soon be rising on a new day in the African Pride Lands - where Lion King Mufasa (Gerald Ramsey plays Mufasa with somber sincerity) and Queen Sarabi (a delicate, yet bold Jennifer Theriot) reign from Pride Rock over everything that the light touches.

All is quiet in the darkness before the dawn until a single spotlight suddenly shines on Rafiki (audience favorite, South African-born Gugwana Dlamini), the wise mandrill storyteller and mystic who serves as advisor to the king. Hers is the voice that first rings out into the theatre, sending chills down your spine as she chants her call to the animal kingdom - a summons to the presentation of the newborn future king, lion cub Simba. (This role is shared by Jaylen Lyndon Hunter and Jordon Pendleton. The tremendously talented Hunter played Simba for this performance.)

What follows is breathtaking theatre and stunning stagecraft at its best, guaranteed to make your chest swell at the beauty of it all. Audible gasps of joy and wonder greeted the appearance of the first animals, two stately giraffes, part puppet, and part human; wholly magical.

Soon the aisles and the stage are teeming with life and it's hard to decide where to look first. As the African drums sound on either side of the stage, a herd of bounding gazelles leap across the stage as a leopard makes its way around them. Flocks of birds, antelope, even full-sized thudding elephants and lumbering rhinos with their requisite bird companions sitting atop their horns, make their way forth. Slowly the yellow- orange glow of sunrise fills the stage as a large paper sun unfolds on the scene of celebration.

All this takes place on Richard Hudson's stunning set. Pride Rock, the Elephant graveyard, sweeping grasslands and a far-off jungle are majestically displayed - and in Donald Holder's beautiful lighting design they take on majesty, sinister fear or "Hakuna-Matata" ease. Dancer/puppeteers leap, swirl, dip and sway in Garth Fagan's hypnotic choreography. It's easy to see why each of these artists received Tony awards for their work. (The spotlight operator wasn't quite on-point the night of this review.)

The puppets and masks worn by the dancers and leads are the work of designer Michael Curry and Taymor whose ingenious mix of Japanese, Indonesian and African cultural elements provide a vivid and textured array of visual delights. Taymor also designed the traditional African costumes over which the actors wear their stylized animal masks. The effect is stunning.

Conspicuously absent from the presentation of the future king is Mufasa's brother Scar (a deliciously evil Spencer Platchy). Simba's birth signals Scar's demotion to spare-to-the-heir, but he soon finds a way around that. He cleverly devises a plot to kill Mufasa and then convinces Simba that he's to blame for his own father's death. Scenic Designer Richard Hudson's wildebeest stampede (triggered by Scar) through a gorge is ingenious, but the angular lines of the canyon walls give it an almost art deco feel that is not in keeping with the rest of the show's earthy elements. Simba buys his uncle's lies and leaves without telling a soul, not even his father's British "valet" Zazu, a hornbill played with glib perfection by Jürgen Hooper.

Almost dead from lack of food and water, Simba is befriended by a wisecracking meerkat named Timon (Tony Freeman channels the best of Borsht Belt humor) and a giant, flatulent warthog named Pumbaa (John E. Brady is hilarious). They provide much of the comic relief in the show with their infectious vaudeville-esque comedy stylings.

Simba grows up with them (the adult Simba is played sublimely by the dashing Darian Sanders) while his childhood lioness friend Nala (a role shared by Scarlett London Diviney, she of the divine voice for this performance - and Farrah Wilson) grows up without him. The adult Nala (a wonderful Kayla Cyphers) soon finds herself fighting off advances from Scar who, along with his hyena henchmen (played for laughs by Martina Sykes, Forest VanDyke and Robbie Swift) are destroying the Pride Lands ecosystem.

Led by Rafiki, Nala finds Simba who has grown up with guilt and self-doubt. It is Nala's strength and determination that finally convinces him to go home. Together they return to battle with Scar and company and bring peace to the Pride Lands. Slowly the land recovers. Soon the circle of life continues with the birth of Simba and Nala's newborn cub.

The Lion King is rich with themes of good versus evil, the delicate balance of nature and of course the circle of life of which we are all a part. The story stands alone, but it doesn't hurt to have music by Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice. Their work is complimented beautifully with additional music and lyrics by Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Hans Zimmer and the clearly multi-talented Julie Taymor. With a book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, the theatrical version of Disney's The Lion King garnered 11 Tony nominations and 6 wins and ranks as the highest grossing musical of all time. Add it to your bucket list then go online and get your tickets now!

The Lion King

Book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi

Music and lyrics by Elton John, Tim Rice

Additional music and lyrics by Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Hans Zimmer, Julie Taymor

Directed by Julie Taymor

Now through August 21, 2022

Broadway San Jose

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2189840®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbroadwaysanjose.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Photo courtesy of Brinkoff-Mogenburg