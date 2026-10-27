Review: THE LION IN WINTER at Altarena Playhouse

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Daron Jennings and Sydney Harmon in THE

LION IN WINTER at Altarena Playhouse.

Photo: Act Out Photography by Jim Norrena

THE LION IN WINTER roars onto the stage at Altarena Playhouse. Political intrigue, succession battles, and holiday festivities are all wrapped up in a soap opera of family squabbles and topped off with a love triangle. The stakes are raised with every move and countermove, as it is revealed just how far each will go to win. With rapier sharp wit and precision delivery, Altarena Playhouse mounts a vibrant production of an old classic.

It is Christmas 1183, and the Plantagenet family, headed by an aging King Henry II is gathered in Chinon, France. Henry has temporarily released his estranged wife, Eleanor of Aquitaine, from imprisonment. They are joined by their three sons, Richard, Geoffrey, and John. Philip, the young king of France is also in attendance to press for the fulfillment of a treaty which includes the marriage of his sister, Alais, to the heir to the English throne. Alais who has lived with the Plantagenets for years is Henry’s mistress despite being promised to his son Richard. Henry hopes the holidays will allow the family to mourn the recent passing of his heir and namesake and settle the matter of succession. Henry wants the crown to go to his youngest and favorite son, John. Eleanor is a staunch supporter of the now eldest son, Richard. Geoffrey, who always feels slighted, continuously switches alliances for self promotion. Instead of holiday celebration, the family members cross, double-cross, bargain, manipulate, and emotionally tear each other apart. With the crown, territory, and legacy in play, each moment raises the stakes in their battle of wits and will.

The cast of THE LION IN WINTER is exceptional. Daron Jennings leads the way as an indomitable yet charming Henry II. His affable smile and command of the stage give Henry not only raw power but also an unassuming power. You believe him and question him, and all of Henry’s complexity is on full display. He is matched in both wit and will by Katina Psihos as Eleanor of Aquitaine. She will cut you with her words with a smile on her face. Psihos has an alertness and intensity in her eyes that show Eleanor’s constant valuation and revaluation of the situation and her neverending machinations. She presents the iron will and magnetic pull that made Eleanor such a formidable foe. Together Jennings and Psihos have amazing timing and chemistry. Dominic Antonich as John provides a touch of comedy and fully embodies the spoiled, youngest child. Julian Dion as Geoffrey is a slippery one. The middle brother may be overlooked, but Dion’s performance cannot be. There is something alluring and captivating in his subtle arguments that almost make you want to root for Geoffrey despite his complete lack of loyalty to anyone. Richard the Lionheart played by Colin Epstein is stoic, cold, and demanding. But that’s only a first impression. Epstein slowly reveals the inner struggles, the self-doubt, the questions that make Richard such a dangerous threat. Sydney Harmon as Alais is a bit like a storybook come to life. Alais says what she means and how she feels, and Harmon gives her a pleading authenticity. And even she seems horrified by what desperation and years with the Plantagenets has made her become. Ryan Chu as Philip embodies all the hope and brashness of youth. Having only seen him previously in comedies, it is nice to see him as a character that gives him a bit more to chew on.

THE LION IN WINTER is a thoughtful production from top to bottom. The Set Design by Tom Curtain is beautiful in its simplicity with emphasis where it’s needed. Costume Design by Tammy Berlin is rich in detail and beautifully tailored with some of the best fitting costumes I have seen in recent years. Director Angela Mason carefully uses movement and stillness both with great effect. The result is a story that moves and breathes in sync with the emotional journey. The dialogue is quick paced, but still allows space for the cleverness and the verbal jabs to land. The show looks authentic, feels authentic, and that allows the story to ring true.

THE LION IN WINTER is running now through November 22nd. For tickets or more information, visit altarenaplayhouse.org.

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