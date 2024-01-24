Review: San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Presents DRAG ME TO THE MOVIES! at Davies Symphony Hall

Featuring the 300-member San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, under the baton of Artistic Director Jacob Stensberg.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Review: San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Presents DRAG ME TO THE MOVIES! at Davies Symphony Hall

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, the world’s premier queer chorus, heads to Hollywood and the silver screen with DRAG ME TO THE MOVIES!, a cinematic extravaganza that’s more dazzling than any Tinsel Town premiere. Featuring the 300-member San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, under the baton of Artistic Director Jacob StensbergDRAG ME TO THE MOVIES! will premiere on Thursday, March 28 at 7:30 PM at Davies Symphony Hall (201 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco). Tickets are currently on sale at Click Here.

Review: San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Presents DRAG ME TO THE MOVIES! at Davies Symphony Hall

This isn't just a night of glitz and glamor; it's an ode to the love we find in every frame and lyric. Roll out the glittering red carpet and step into a world where iconic film scores, pop culture anthems, and the allure of drag harmonize in one unforgettable evening. It's more than movie magic—it's a celebration of love's starring role in the stories we tell. So grab your popcorn, strike a pose, and let SFGMC "drag" you into a celluloid world where every note is an emotion, every performance an affirmation, and every round of applause is a testament to love.

The evening will feature world-renowned favorites and groundbreaking original interpretations from beloved movies like, Sister Act, Hocus Pocus, The Bodyguard, The First Wives Club, The Greatest Showman, The Da Vinci Code, and of course…Titanic! 

Every time I walk into a movie theatre, I’m transported the moment the lights first flicker on the silver screen,” stated SFGMC Artistic Director Jacob Stensberg.  “I’m carried away by the story, the acting and cinematography but as a musician, I’m always aware of the ingenious music that underlies the action on screen and provides the emotion needed to make the scene complete. I know audiences will love SFGMC’s unique perspective on some of this music and will hear these beloved songs in a brand new way.”

Featuring 300 singers, the Lollipop Guild and Homophonics ensembles, soloists and a small combo, this concert has something for every movie lover to savor and remember or, as a certain Hollywood star reminds us each time we sit down with some popcorn - “that indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim and we go somewhere we’ve never been before — not just entertained, but somehow reborn, together.”

About SFGMC
Founded in 1978, SFGMC sparked a nationwide LGBTQ choral movement after its first public performance at a vigil on the steps of City Hall following the assassinations of Supervisor Harvey Milk and Mayor George Moscone. Since then, SFGMC has been embedded in the fabric of San Francisco. It has soothed souls in pain, lifted spirits in triumph, and has remained a steadfast beacon of hope.

Under the leadership of Artistic Director Jacob Stensberg and Chief Executive Officer Chris Verdugo, SFGMC has established a heightened level of performance standards bringing renewed audience and choral industry acclaim. Recent touring schedules, recordings, and outreach programs have broadened its impact and reputation in the community while maintaining its signature blend of humor, personality and ground-breaking performances. In 2019, SFGMC acquired a historic facility that has become its permanent home for rehearsals and offices. The building also serves as The Chan National Queer Arts Center, the first-ever community space for LGBTQ artists and arts organizations.




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Video: See An All New Trailer For HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED at TheatreWorks Silicon Val Photo
Video: See An All New Trailer For HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Get a first look at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's stunning new production of August Wilson’s How I Learned What I Learned.

2
Cupcakes, Pinatas, Party Games: Opera San José Celebrates 40th Birthday At South Fi Photo
Cupcakes, Pinatas, Party Games: Opera San José Celebrates 40th Birthday At South First Friday Art Walk, February 2

Opera San José will present lively free entertainment for art lovers participating in the Downtown San Jose SoFA District's evening art walk South First Friday taking place February 2.

3
Marga Gomezs SWIMMING WITH LESBIANS Extends Run at The Marsh Berkeley Through Late Februar Photo
Marga Gomez's SWIMMING WITH LESBIANS Extends Run at The Marsh Berkeley Through Late February

'Swimming With Lesbians' extends its run at The Marsh Berkeley. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Benjie Lasseau to Premiere Solo Show NOT GONE YET: ON STAGE WITH MY PEOPLE at Young Perfor Photo
Benjie Lasseau to Premiere Solo Show NOT GONE YET: ON STAGE WITH MY PEOPLE at Young Performers Theatre

Multidisciplinary performance artist Benjie Lasseau, daughter of Benny Goodman, premieres her solo show 'Not Gone Yet: On Stage With My People.'

From This Author - Steve Murray

Steve Murray is a writer for Cabaret Scenes magazine, contributor to ForAllEvents and now BroadwayWorld. He started writing rock reviews for his college newspaper in the 1970’s, produced a varie... (read more about this author)

Review: HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED at TheatreWorks Silicon ValleyReview: HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Review: EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Center Repertory CompanyReview: EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Center Repertory Company
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Golden Gate TheatreReview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Golden Gate Theatre
Review: RUTHLESS at New Conservatory Theatre CenterReview: RUTHLESS at New Conservatory Theatre Center

Videos

See An All New Trailer For HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Video
See An All New Trailer For HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Leslye Headland and Trip Cullman talk Cult of Love! Video
Leslye Headland and Trip Cullman talk Cult of Love!
HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED is a wonderful artistic journey Video
HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED is a wonderful artistic journey
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
Peter Pan in San Francisco / Bay Area Peter Pan
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (6/25-6/30)
Evita in San Francisco / Bay Area Evita
San Francisco Playhouse (6/27-9/07)
Degenerate Art Ensemble: Skeleton Flower in San Francisco / Bay Area Degenerate Art Ensemble: Skeleton Flower
ODC Theater (3/15-3/17)
Cult of Love in San Francisco / Bay Area Cult of Love
Berkeley Repertory Theatre (1/26-3/03)
Pretty Woman (Non-Equity) in San Francisco / Bay Area Pretty Woman (Non-Equity)
Saroyan Theatre (2/12-2/13)
The Glass Menagerie in San Francisco / Bay Area The Glass Menagerie
San Francisco Playhouse (5/02-6/15)
San Francisco Playhouse 4-Ticket FlexPass in San Francisco / Bay Area San Francisco Playhouse 4-Ticket FlexPass
San Francisco Playhouse (11/16-9/07)
Aladdin in San Francisco / Bay Area Aladdin
Saroyan Theatre (5/01-5/05)
Funny Girl in San Francisco / Bay Area Funny Girl
Orpheum Theatre (4/30-5/26)
The Foreigner in San Francisco / Bay Area The Foreigner
Bay Area Stage (4/19-5/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You