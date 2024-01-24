Review: San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Presents DRAG ME TO THE MOVIES! at Davies Symphony Hall

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, the world’s premier queer chorus, heads to Hollywood and the silver screen with DRAG ME TO THE MOVIES!, a cinematic extravaganza that’s more dazzling than any Tinsel Town premiere. Featuring the 300-member San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, under the baton of Artistic Director Jacob Stensberg, DRAG ME TO THE MOVIES! will premiere on Thursday, March 28 at 7:30 PM at Davies Symphony Hall (201 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco). Tickets are currently on sale at Click Here.

This isn't just a night of glitz and glamor; it's an ode to the love we find in every frame and lyric. Roll out the glittering red carpet and step into a world where iconic film scores, pop culture anthems, and the allure of drag harmonize in one unforgettable evening. It's more than movie magic—it's a celebration of love's starring role in the stories we tell. So grab your popcorn, strike a pose, and let SFGMC "drag" you into a celluloid world where every note is an emotion, every performance an affirmation, and every round of applause is a testament to love.

The evening will feature world-renowned favorites and groundbreaking original interpretations from beloved movies like, Sister Act, Hocus Pocus, The Bodyguard, The First Wives Club, The Greatest Showman, The Da Vinci Code, and of course…Titanic!

“Every time I walk into a movie theatre, I’m transported the moment the lights first flicker on the silver screen,” stated SFGMC Artistic Director Jacob Stensberg. “I’m carried away by the story, the acting and cinematography but as a musician, I’m always aware of the ingenious music that underlies the action on screen and provides the emotion needed to make the scene complete. I know audiences will love SFGMC’s unique perspective on some of this music and will hear these beloved songs in a brand new way.”

Featuring 300 singers, the Lollipop Guild and Homophonics ensembles, soloists and a small combo, this concert has something for every movie lover to savor and remember or, as a certain Hollywood star reminds us each time we sit down with some popcorn - “that indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim and we go somewhere we’ve never been before — not just entertained, but somehow reborn, together.”

About SFGMC

Founded in 1978, SFGMC sparked a nationwide LGBTQ choral movement after its first public performance at a vigil on the steps of City Hall following the assassinations of Supervisor Harvey Milk and Mayor George Moscone. Since then, SFGMC has been embedded in the fabric of San Francisco. It has soothed souls in pain, lifted spirits in triumph, and has remained a steadfast beacon of hope.



Under the leadership of Artistic Director Jacob Stensberg and Chief Executive Officer Chris Verdugo, SFGMC has established a heightened level of performance standards bringing renewed audience and choral industry acclaim. Recent touring schedules, recordings, and outreach programs have broadened its impact and reputation in the community while maintaining its signature blend of humor, personality and ground-breaking performances. In 2019, SFGMC acquired a historic facility that has become its permanent home for rehearsals and offices. The building also serves as The Chan National Queer Arts Center, the first-ever community space for LGBTQ artists and arts organizations.