Review: SF MIME TROUPE OPENS 64TH SEASON WITH 'BREAKDOWN' at Various Locations

The Tony Award-winning San Francisco Mime Troupe opens its 64th Season of

Free Shows in Bay Area Parks, and in Marin (Mill Valley), Ukiah (Mendocino), Cotati (Sonoma), East Bay, Palo Alto, Santa Cruz, San Jose, and Davis - with their new 2023 show: BREAKDOWN - A New Musical. - written by Michael Gene Sullivan with Marie Cartier, Directed by Michael Gene Sullivan, with Music & Lyrics by Daniel Savio.

BREAKDOWN - A New Musical is performed in the characteristic and unique quick-change, singing & dancing, political style of the SF Mime Troupe

In an insane society how can we help those struggling with actual mental illness? And who is driving the country insane? The social worker drowning in the bureaucracy needed to help their unhoused client? The news anchor, who feeds anxiety with “breaking news” of daily atrocities and political scapegoating rather than the real “Who, What, Where and Why?” We will meet them and more in our new comedy musical aptly titled: BREAKDOWN - A New Musical. Sometimes it’s not all just happening in your mind.

The shows runs July 1 – Sept. 4, 2023

For a complete schedule visit www.sfmt.org or call 415-285-1717.