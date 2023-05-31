Review: SF MIME TROUPE OPENS 64TH SEASON WITH 'BREAKDOWN' at Various Locations

Opens 64th Season with: BREAKDOWN - A New Musical

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Interview: Brodie Donougher A REAL LIFE BILLY ELLIOT STORY! Photo 3 Interview: Brodie Donougher A REAL LIFE BILLY ELLIOT STORY!
Lottery Tickets Available For THE BOOK OF MORMON in San Francisco Photo 4 Lottery Tickets Available For THE BOOK OF MORMON in San Francisco

Lottery Tickets Available For THE BOOK OF MORMON in San Francisco

The Tony Award-winning San Francisco Mime Troupe opens its 64th Season of
Free Shows in Bay Area Parks, and in Marin (Mill Valley), Ukiah (Mendocino), Cotati (Sonoma), East Bay, Palo Alto, Santa Cruz, San Jose, and Davis - with their new 2023 show: BREAKDOWN - A New Musical. - written by Michael Gene Sullivan with Marie Cartier, Directed by Michael Gene Sullivan, with Music & Lyrics by Daniel Savio.

BREAKDOWN - A New Musical is performed in the characteristic and unique quick-change, singing & dancing, political style of the SF Mime Troupe

Lottery Tickets Available For THE BOOK OF MORMON in San Francisco

In an insane society how can we help those struggling with actual mental illness? And who is driving the country insane? The social worker drowning in the bureaucracy needed to help their unhoused client? The news anchor, who feeds anxiety with “breaking news” of daily atrocities and political scapegoating rather than the real “Who, What, Where and Why?” We will meet them and more in our new comedy musical aptly titled: BREAKDOWN - A New Musical. Sometimes it’s not all just happening in your mind.

The shows runs July 1 – Sept. 4, 2023

For a complete schedule visit www.sfmt.org or call 415-285-1717.



RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

San Francisco Gay Mens Chorus to Close Out Season 45 with Music From WICKED, THE WIZ & Photo
San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus to Close Out Season 45 with Music From WICKED, THE WIZ & More

Closing out Season 45, San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus will present Hello Yellow Brick Road—a one-night-only ultimate mash-up of Sir Elton John and all things Oz. Learn how to purchase tickets!

Cast Revealed For LES MISERABLES in San Francisco This Summer Photo
Cast Revealed For LES MISERABLES in San Francisco This Summer

Casting for Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, has been announced for the San Francisco engagement, performing July 5–23, 2023 at BroadwaySF’s Orpheum Theatre.

BLIPPI: THE WONDERFUL WORLD TOUR Comes to San Francisco in December Photo
BLIPPI: THE WONDERFUL WORLD TOUR Comes to San Francisco in December

Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment has announced that a new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will again bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi to stages across North America, with a stop at San Francisco’s Curran Theater (445 Geary St.) on Friday, December 1 at 6 p.m.  

GUMIHO: A Free Staged Reading Announced At Theatre Rhinoceros, June 13 Photo
GUMIHO: A Free Staged Reading Announced At Theatre Rhinoceros, June 13

If you have been waiting your whole life for the arrival of Asian American lesbian/queer horror theatre, playwright Nina Ki is here with complexly flawed characters and razor-sharp dialogue ablaze. Ki, a self-described “Queerean” (Queer + Korean) playwright who uses xe/she/they pronouns, is one of the most exciting and important new voices in modern playwriting amid a bloom of spotlighted, Asian American-targeted content for the stage.


From This Author - Steve Murray

Steve Murray is a writer for Cabaret Scenes magazine, contributor to ForAllEvents and now BroadwayWorld. He started writing rock reviews for his college newspaper in the 1970’s, produced a varie... (read more about this author)

Review: YERMA at Shotgun PlayersReview: YERMA at Shotgun Players
Review: LET THE RIGHT ONE IN at Berkeley Repertory TheatreReview: LET THE RIGHT ONE IN at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Review: THE CONFESSIONS OF LILY DARE at New Conservatory Theatre CenterReview: THE CONFESSIONS OF LILY DARE at New Conservatory Theatre Center
Review: THE NI¿¿ER LOVERS at Magic TheatreReview: THE NI¿¿ER LOVERS at Magic Theatre

Videos

Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Video Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops WORLD’S BEST Musical Movie Trailer
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment Video
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BANANAS!
Circus Bella (6/08-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Swimming With Lesbians"
The Marsh San Francisco (6/11-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tosca
Cinnabar Theater (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Voicehandler, Foreign/Domestic, Analogous, Dovetail
Peacock Lounge (6/08-6/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Killing My Lobster Presents: Toon Out
447 Minna (5/25-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hummingbird
142 Throckmorton Theatre (6/11-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Axle Surgeons of California, Inc.
Axle Surgeons of California & Northern California - Axle Doctor (5/26-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Roll of the Dice: An Improvised Play at the Mercy of Chance!
Lesher Center for the Arts (7/13-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Steel Magnolias
Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts (6/07-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "The Never Too Late Show starring Don Reed"
The Marsh (6/17-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You