Review: POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive continues through October 22nd.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Review: POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

I was looking forward to a smart feminist perspective on US politics, ripe for mining comic material. Afterall, the show ran on Broadway with a stellar, award-nominated cast. Farce it was, big bold, and raunchy. But I’m scratching my head about the feminist angle. The women presented here act like their male counterparts might, dominating each other, using violence, and barking insults that would make a sailor blush.

Review: POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Susan Lynskey (Stephanie) and Deirdre Lovejoy (Harriet)

The absurd situations are ripe for slapstick comedy; the President publicly  insults his wife (using the c-word) which causes concern amongst our allies, his ditzy pregnant mistress shows up as does his drug-dealing bull dyke sister. POTUS has an anal abscess that’s played for laughs. When he’s presumed murdered by a breast milk pumping journalist, all hell breaks loose. POTUS devolves quickly into a Keystone Cops meets Benny Hill romp largely devoid of any real messages or commentary.

Review: POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Stephanie Styles (Dusty), Deirdre Lovejoy (Harriet), Kim Blanck (Jean), and Allison Guinn (Bernadette)

I’m sure the cast are fine actors (Kim Blanck (Jean – His Press Secretary), Allison Guinn (Bernadette – His Sister), Stephanie Pope Lofgren (Margaret – His Wife, The First Lady), Deirdre Lovejoy (Harriet – His Chief of Staff), Susan Lynskey (Stephanie – His Secretary), Stephanie Styles (Dusty – His Dalliance), and Dominique Ariel Toney (Chris – A Journalist),  but you couldn’t tell here with the broad caricaturist format. These are cartoon characters letting it all hang loose with their roles. There were loud guffaws at most of the insult lines levied against each other, particularly when one character tells another to ‘get off my dick’- a very male-centric barb. There’s hallucinogenic drug comedy that goes on way too long, and the slapstick scenes are not well executed.

If silly slapstick is your schtick, you’ll love this show. It ain’t Wilder or Ernst Lubitsch, but a momentary escape from the stress and drama of our lives.

 For tickets and more information, visit Click Here or call the box office at (510-647-2949).

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Review: POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIV at B Photo
Review: POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIV at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

What did our critic think of POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIV at Berkeley Repertory Theatre?

2
The Marsh Adds Three Free Performances of THE WAITING PERIOD Photo
The Marsh Adds Three Free Performances of THE WAITING PERIOD

The Marsh San Francisco has added three free performances of award-winning playwright and actor Brian Copeland’s The Waiting Period on select dates in October and November 2023.  Learn more about how to attend here!

3
Wagners LOHENGRIN Comes to San Francisco Opera in October Photo
Wagner's LOHENGRIN Comes to San Francisco Opera in October

San Francisco Opera presents Richard Wagner's Lohengrin from October 15–November 1 in director David Alden's staging, a co-production of London's Royal Opera, Covent Garden and Antwerp's Opera Vlaanderen. Learn more about the opera here!

4
The San Francisco Symphony Launches 2023–24 Chamber Music Series Photo
The San Francisco Symphony Launches 2023–24 Chamber Music Series

The San Francisco Symphony’s 2023–24 Chamber Music Series presents 10 performances throughout the season at Davies Symphony Hall and the Gunn Theater at the Legion of Honor. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

From This Author - Steve Murray

Steve Murray is a writer for Cabaret Scenes magazine, contributor to ForAllEvents and now BroadwayWorld. He started writing rock reviews for his college newspaper in the 1970’s, produced a varie... Steve Murray">(read more about this author)

Review: BEFORE THE SWORD at New Conservatory Theatre CenterReview: BEFORE THE SWORD at New Conservatory Theatre Center
Review: CROWNS at Center Repertory CompanyReview: CROWNS at Center Repertory Company
Review: WOLF PLAY at Shotgun PlayersReview: WOLF PLAY at Shotgun Players
Review: PIAF! THE SHOW at Herbst TheatreReview: PIAF! THE SHOW at Herbst Theatre

Videos

Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED Video
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Victoria Theatre (9/08-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# UNDETECTABLE COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY FOR SALE at https://fakebanknotes.org
UNDETECTABLE COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY FOR SALE at https://fakebanknotes.org (4/03-2/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evita
San Francisco Playhouse (6/27-9/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# My Home on the Moon
San Francisco Playhouse (1/25-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Esa-Pekka Salonen & Emanuel Ax
Davies Symphony Hall (10/12-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seussical, Jr.
Historic Hoover Theater (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Salonen Conducts An Alpine Symphony
Davies Symphony Hall (9/29-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bulrusher
Berkeley Repertory Theatre (10/27-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# King Lear
Berkeley Shakespeare Co. (9/01-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wolf Play
Shotgun Players (9/02-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You