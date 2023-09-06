Review: ODYSSEY at Marin Theatre Company

Odyssey continues through September 24th.

Four women, each with similar stories of escape from persecution, forced relocation and separation anxiety bond over a reenactment of portions of Homer’s Odyssey in Lisa Peterson’s engaging and beautifully staged world premiere production commissioned by Tony award-winning The Acting Company that opens MTC’s 2023/24 season.

Anya Whelan-Smith (Hana), Layla Khoshnoudi (Anoud), Zamo Mlengana (Zee), and Sophie Zmorrod (Béa) in the world premiere of Odyssey from The Acting Company in association with Marin Theatre Company.

And it’s an inspired undertaking with high standards throughout. Set in a present-day refugee relocation center on an island in Greece, Peterson uses the metaphors of Homer's myths to mirror the emotional turmoil and transformations of four women in this play within a play construct. Anoud (Layla Khoshnoudi) is Tunisian and desperately dreams of being reunited with her father. With her copy of The Odyssey, she cajoles the other women into reading the story of Greek hero Odysseus, king of Ithaca, and his journey home after the Trojan War.

Zamo Mlengana (Zee), Sophie Zmorrod (Béa), Anya Whelan-Smith (Hana), and Layla Khoshnoudi (Anoud) in the world premiere of Odyssey from The Acting Company in association with Marin Theatre Company

The reading quickly becomes a full-fledged acting out of the stories wonderfully acted by Khosnoudi, Zamo Mlengana (Zee), Anya Whelan-Smith (Hana), and Sophie Zmorrod (Béa). They channel heroes, Gods and monsters re-telling tales of hazardous travels, shipwrecks, inhospitable or gracious hosts and the search for home. Peterson brilliantly intertwines these myths with the women's thoughts completing the circle, making for a thoroughly engaging evening of compelling theatre.

Besides the stellar performances, Odyssey’s creative team is top-notch. Tying the productions’ theme of water, set designer Tanya Orellana and lighting designer Russell Champa work wonders with the ever-changing colors of the ocean backdrop and d the storms that Odysseus encounters.  Sinan Refik Zafar (Sound Design) and Masi Asare (Original Music and Lyrics) add to the mythical ambiance.

Layla Khoshnoudi (Anoud), Anya Whelan-Smith (Hana), Sophie Zmorrod (Béa), and Zamo Mlengana (Zee) in the world premiere of Odyssey from The Acting Company in association with Marin Theatre Company.

Odysseus’ return to his home and family resounds heavily with Anoud who must remain hope without concrete evidence. The women’s reality is brought home through a scratchy loudspeaker that calls their numbers one by one to leave for relocation to who knows where and to what circumstances. A modern tragedy that echoes through the centuries.

Odyssey continues through September 24th. Single tickets ($43–$70) can be purchased online at marintheatre.org/productions/odyssey or by calling 415-388-5208.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne



