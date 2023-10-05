Review: NOLLYWOOD DREAMS at SF Playhouse

Little actual work is being done at the family travel agency being run by sisters Ayamma and Dede. Ayamma dreams of becoming the lead actor in a new movie by Nigeria’s hottest director even though she can’t act, while Dede paws through gossip magazines for details on Wale Owusu, Nigeria’s Sexiest Man Born and never misses her favorite Oprah-esque talk show ‘Adenikeh’. It’s a hilarious opening to Jocelyn Bioh’s smartly written homage to Nigeria’s 1990’s burgeoning film scene (Nollywood) and a successful opening to SF Playhouse’s 23-24 season.

Part rags to riches story, part romcom, and behind-the-scenes of the film industry, Nollywood Dreams delivers on over-the-top comic performances, excellent direction by local veteran Margo Hall, a wonderfully constructed three location rotating set (Bill English) and excellent costume design by Jasmine Milan Williams.

Dede (Brittany Nicole Sims) is concerned about Ayamma's (Angel Adedokun) acting abilities.

Angel Adedokun is a revelation as the feisty Ayamma, determined to win the starring role though a cattle call audition. She’s off script and ready to go but must first go through Fayala Ogunleye (Anna Marie Sharpe), an established star and former lover of the director. Forced to do scenes together, their standoff is ripe for comic moments. Add into the mix the handsome, full of himself Wale (Jordan Covington) who courts Ayamma.

Talk show host Adenikeh (Tanika Baptiste) interviews Nigerian film director Gbenga (Tre’Vonne Bell).

Tanika Baptiste has a juicy scene stealing role as Adenikeh, pumping up the gossip and hyping the new movie and its director and stars. Tre’Vonne Bell plays the director caught between casting his old flame or going with the newcomer. As Dede, Brittany Nicole Sims chews up the scenery with her comic adulation of Wale.

Sparks fly between Ayamma (Angel Adedokun) and Wale (Jordan Covington).

The budding romance between Ayamma and Wale is sweet, while the complicated relationship between Fayala and director Gbenga includes bitter revelations and blackmail. His betrayal of her while in America mirrors the script of the new film “Comfort Zone”, a neat construction by Bioh who includes a faux trailer for the movie that looks just as ridiculous as the previous audition scenes. Nollywood Dreams is funny through and through with a superb cast and script.

Nollywood Dreams continues through November 4th. For more information, please visit sfplayhouse.org or call the box office at 415-677-9596.

Photo Credit: Jessica Palopoli