KING LEAR to Open at Z Space in Co-Production With New Performance Traditions

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Oakland Theater Project and New Performance Traditions are thrilled to present their most ambitious co-production to date: a bold, music-infused production of William Shakespeare's epic tragedy King Lear. Featuring a cast of 30 and music composed by Paul Dresher and performed live by the Dresher|Davel Invented Instrument Duo, performances will take place at Z Space's Steindler Stage (450 Florida Street) in San Francisco in a strictly limited three-week run from September 25–October 11.

Directed by OTP Executive Artistic Director Michael Socrates Moran, the production features J Jha (Angels in America, Mahābhārata) as Lear, and renowned performer, singer, and writer Rinde Eckert (Ghost Quartet, Slow Fire, Ravenshead) as The Fool.

In the twilight of his rule, a king sets out to divide the kingdom among his three daughters. But in mistaking flattery for love, Lear's foolish choices usher in a new reign of domination, cruelty and collapse.

As a self-styled “bastard” sets out to upend the ruling order, he begins to exploit divisions within the kingdom — and everyone in his sphere becomes a fool.

As the excesses of Edmund's power expand, Lear must confront his own part in the kingdom's downfall. Can he transform in time to reclaim what is sacred before the clown show becomes the new order?

Ritual and spectacle collide in this contemporary, no-holds-barred staging of Shakespeare's tragedy, as the nihilistic reign of the absurd and outrageous is pitted against the quiet, steadfast possibility of redemption. This dynamic production explores the power of compassion to restore our humanity — and what may be possible when we, too, recognize that we play a part in “this great stage of fools.”

The cast includes J Jha as Lear, Rinde Eckert as The Fool, Dean Linnard as Edmund, Sarah Kasuga as Goneril, Natalie Pasquinelli as Regan, Dina Zarif as Cordelia, Rolando Morales as Kent / Caius, Ryan Lee as Gloucester, Tyler Aguallo as Edgar / Poor Tom, AJ Lugue as Albany, Leo Kearney as Oswald, Joseph Alvarado as Cornwall, Amr Hedayat as King of France / Third Servant / King Lear's ensemble / Edmund's ensemble, Amelia Costales-Downey as Curan / Captain / King Lear's ensemble, A'Nia Ferguson as First Servant / King Lear's ensemble, Maria Sieple as Second Servant / Herald / King Lear's ensemble; and Joshua Bao, Sun Abenojar, Amber McCann and Angel Castro as Monks / Bedlam Beggars.

“Inspired by Jan Kott's Shakespeare Our Contemporary, this production places the spirit of the Fool at the center of King Lear,” said Director Michael Socrates Moran. “As Lear journeys toward redemption, Edmund unleashes a clown show determined to expose a kingdom of fools and profane everything it holds sacred. By pitting spectacle, excess and absurdity against ritual, essence and spirituality, the production asks whether Lear—and perhaps all of us—can reckon with our own foolishness before the sacred center collapses.”

Music for the production is composed by Paul Dresher, in collaboration with Joel Davel, and performed live by the Dresher|Davel Invented Instrument Duo: Paul Dresher (Hurdy Grande and keyboard) and Joel Davel (Marimba Lumina and percussion).

“Michael's concept begins with a spiritually-centered world that is thrown profoundly out of balance by Lear's failure to understand the nature of love and wisdom,” said Dresher. “At the foundation of my score are references to Indian classical and gamelan music, which, for me, embody a kind of balancing act in the world. By combining these invented acoustic and electronic instruments, we can create a sound world that moves between balance and disruption, mirroring the gradual unraveling of Lear's kingdom.”

“Every human being is a king until we're told that we're not; and every king is but a beggar-in-waiting,” said OTP Resident Dramaturg Dr. Philippa Kelly. “In King Lear, two old men, long bathed in entitlement, find themselves stripped to the bone. Only then, unshielded by the comforts and stuffings of privilege, do they confront what it truly means to be human. King Lear features some of the most beautiful dramatic language ever written, and invites us to experience the world anew through the lens of loss and love and moments of searing humor. With an original musical score created and performed live to accompany this journey, it's an experience you won't want to miss.”

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