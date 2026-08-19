News: 836m Announces Details Of Fall Residency With Rawdance

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This fall, 836M will welcome back RAWdance, a contemporary dance company based in San Francisco and New York's Hudson Valley. In their third residency with 836M, the award-winning company will complete development of a new evening-length work for premiere December 4 - 6 at Z Space. Their residency kicks off with an opening reception on Thursday, September 17 at 7 p.m. Attendance is free with RSVP.﻿

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﻿Founded and directed by Ryan T. Smith and Wendy Rein, RAWdance has earned a reputation for transforming theaters and public spaces through a mix of performance, curation and collaboration. Founded in San Francisco in 2004, the company expanded bicoastally in 2019, maintaining its home in San Francisco while cultivating new programming in New York's Hudson Valley.﻿

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﻿Their latest major work-in-process is titled Echo. Designed for performance inside a mirrored sculptural set with the audience in the round, Echo explores how technologies like social media and artificial intelligence both reflect and distort our identities, creating feedback loops that can either broaden or narrow our perspectives. With collaboration from set designer Chad Owens and a cast of eight dancers, including Smith and Rein, Echo draws on ancient mythology to examine how modern tools reshape self-perception, relationships and collective experience. ﻿



﻿﻿﻿The performers include Kelly Del Rosario, Claire Fisher-Mendez, Jonathan Kim, Willow Carly Liebowitz, Madison Lindgren, Rein, Smith and Nick Wagner. Additional collaborators include composer Eric Dietz, Costume Designer Mary Domenico, lightning designer gg torres and rehearsal assistants Juliann Witt and Stacey Yuen.﻿

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﻿Rehearsals for Echo will be fully open to the public; visitors are welcome to visit 836M during open hours, Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., between September 14 and November 18. Tickets for the world premiere at Z Space will go on sale in late September.﻿

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﻿KRONOS QUARTET CREATIVE LAB﻿

﻿September 9: Wednesday, 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (doors at 6:30pm)﻿

﻿@836M﻿

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﻿In their continued partnership with 836M, the Kronos Quartet invites audiences to witness their creative process up close, as they rehearse with special guests, discuss upcoming projects and experiment with new ideas. For their Creative Lab on September 9, the Quartet will rehearse Philip Glass' String Quartet No. 5 and Yevgeniy Sharlat's Pencil Sketch, two works on their concert schedule in early 2027.﻿

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﻿For more information and to RSVP, visit 836m.org/show/kronos-quartet.﻿

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﻿OPERA DAY IN THE BAY﻿

﻿September 20: Sunday, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.﻿

﻿@Transamerica Pyramid Center Redwood Park﻿

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﻿A collection of 13 opera companies from around Northern California will join forces for a concert at the Transamerica Pyramid Center Redwood Park on September 20 – and 836M is one of the event's major sponsors. The participating opera companies include Ars Minerva, the San Francisco Opera Guild, Opera San José, Festival Opera, Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera, Livermore Valley Opera, GK Works LLC, Lamplighters Music Theatre, Mercury Theater, Opera Parallèle, Pocket Opera, Upspark Productions and West Edge Opera. The afternoon's program will feature music spanning more than several centuries — from Baroque masterpieces of the 17th century to compelling contemporary and newly created operas. ﻿

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