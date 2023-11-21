Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

Review: HARRY CLARKE at Berkeley Rep

through December 23rd.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 2 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 4 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests

Review: HARRY CLARKE at Berkeley Rep

Would that we could all disassociate from our childhood traumas and morph into bold, confident self-creations. For young Philip Brugglestein life in rural South Bend, Indiana is a nightmare of paternal abuse and anti-gay bullying. His escape is talking in a Cockney accent culled from British movies, and after the death of his parents Philip moves to NYC and re-creates himself as Harry Clarke, replete with a fake history as tour manager for Sade.

Review: HARRY CLARKE at Berkeley Rep

In this West Coast premiere, Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor Billy Crudup re-unites with playwright David Cale to brilliantly portray a man living in the moment, moving with an immediacy of unfolding coincidences that provide both danger and humor. Philip is timid and uncertain, Harry is seductive, impetuous and a total charmer. After stalking Mark Schmidt just because, Harry embeds himself into the man’s family in an ever-escalating web of lies and deceits.

Review: HARRY CLARKE at Berkeley Rep

Crudup gives a mighty performance, able in the blink of an eye to morph into multiple characters from his dysfunctional parents to the Schmidt family members who are fascinated by him. Watching Crudup dance at a gay bar with a total stranger, practicing his come-on lines before a mirror or seducing Mark’s mother is a joy and a revelation of an actor at the top of his game. Cale’s script is crisp and thought-provoking. Is Clarke just a con man or is there something much deeper going on here? There’s a gay theme that moves throughout the piece, but Clarke makes the most of any situation like having sex with Mark’s sister and offering the mother a quickie. Cale has a keens sense of the absurd, having the mother say that cause she’s Jewish, she can’t suck an uncircumcised c*ckand she can’t eat shrimp. Crudup delivers these lines with self-assurance as Harry Clarke would.

Harry is self-aware, he knows what he’s doing and states that he’s “on a ride and can’t get off” and his modus operandi is to keep his “eyes on the road,” working his new reality to his benefit. It’s hard not to be charmed by Harry Clarke, but do so at your peril.       

Harry Clarke continues through December 23rd. For more information, please visit www.berkeleyrep.org or by calling the box office at 510-647-2949.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Silicon Valley Gay Mens Chorus to Present TOGETHER: A Queer Concert Extravaganza Photo
Silicon Valley Gay Men's Chorus to Present TOGETHER: A Queer Concert Extravaganza

Join Silicon Valley Gay Men's Chorus for their queer concert extravaganza, TOGETHER, featuring a diverse repertoire of holiday songs, including Broadway hits and world premieres.

2
Review: HARRY CLARKE at Berkeley Rep Photo
Review: HARRY CLARKE at Berkeley Rep

What did our critic think of HARRY CLARKE at Berkeley Rep? Would that we could all disassociate from our childhood traumas and morph into bold, confident self-creations. For young Philip Brugglestein life in rural South Bend Indiana is a nightmare of paternal abuse and anti-gay bullying. His escape is talking in a Cockney accent culled from British movies, and after the death of his parents Philip moves to NYC and re-creates himself as Harry Clarke, replete with a fake history as tour manager for Sade.

3
Symphony San Jose Performs CHRISTMAS AT THE CALIFORNIA Photo
Symphony San Jose Performs CHRISTMAS AT THE CALIFORNIA

Symphony San Jose and the Symphony San Jose Chorale celebrate “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” with holiday classics including A Christmas Festival of favorite carols, Cantabile Youth Singers joining the fun for a Home Alone Suite of John Williams Christmas songs, and more.

4
San Francisco Gay Mens Chorus Celebrates The Holiday Season With The Return Of Holiday Spe Photo
San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Celebrates The Holiday Season With The Return Of 'Holiday Spectacular'

San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus (SFGMC) celebrates the holiday season with the return of their much-anticipated annual holiday tradition, Holiday Spectacular, taking place at four venues throughout the San Francisco Bay Area during the month of December.

From This Author - Steve Murray

Steve Murray is a writer for Cabaret Scenes magazine, contributor to ForAllEvents and now BroadwayWorld. He started writing rock reviews for his college newspaper in the 1970’s, produced a varie... Steve Murray">(read more about this author)

Review: JOSHUA HENRY - AN EVENING OF BROADWAY AND SOUL at Venetian RoomReview: JOSHUA HENRY - AN EVENING OF BROADWAY AND SOUL at Venetian Room
Review: WE ARE CONTINUOUS at New Conservatory Theatre CenterReview: WE ARE CONTINUOUS at New Conservatory Theatre Center
Review: ROSSUM'S UNIVERSAL ROBOTS at Cutting Ball TheaterReview: ROSSUM'S UNIVERSAL ROBOTS at Cutting Ball Theater
Review: MRS. CHRISTIE at TheatreWorks Silicon ValleyReview: MRS. CHRISTIE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES Video
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES
Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Video
Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
Saturnalia: A Solstice Circus Spectacular in San Francisco / Bay Area Saturnalia: A Solstice Circus Spectacular
SF Mime Troupe Studio Theater (12/01-12/16)
A Candlelit Homecoming in San Francisco / Bay Area A Candlelit Homecoming
First United Methodist Church & Mission Santa Clara (12/07-12/09)
Change Your Mind in San Francisco / Bay Area Change Your Mind
Say Nothing And Leave (10/05-12/17)
Degenerate Art Ensemble: Skeleton Flower in San Francisco / Bay Area Degenerate Art Ensemble: Skeleton Flower
ODC Theater (3/15-3/17)
Bright Star in San Francisco / Bay Area Bright Star
42nd Street Moon at The Gateway Theatre (6/06-6/23)
Smuin's The Christmas Ballet - Mountain View in San Francisco / Bay Area Smuin's The Christmas Ballet - Mountain View
Mountain View Center for Performing Arts (12/07-12/10)
Axle Surgeons of California, Inc. in San Francisco / Bay Area Axle Surgeons of California, Inc.
Axle Surgeons of California & Northern California - Axle Doctor (5/26-12/31)
A Strange Loop in San Francisco / Bay Area A Strange Loop
The Toni Rembe Theater (formerly The Geary Theater) (4/18-5/12)
Magician Jay Alexander in San Francisco / Bay Area Magician Jay Alexander
Marrakech Magic Theater (2/25-12/31)
My Home on the Moon in San Francisco / Bay Area My Home on the Moon
San Francisco Playhouse (1/25-2/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You