Review: GODDESS at Berkeley Repertory

Our critic reviews the World Premiere of Saheem Ali's production of Goddess by Jocelyn Bioh.

Aug. 27, 2022  

Goddess

Conceived and directed by Saheem Ali

Music and lyrics by Michael Thurber

Written by Jocelyn Bioh

Berkeley Repertory Theatre

The first thing the audience sees is Arnulfo Maldonado's incredible two- story Moorish influenced set representing Moto Moto, the hip Mombasa night spot for music and dance. A jazzy overture gets the audience hyped, then BAM - the World Premiere and much anticipated Goddess ensemble powers into its opening number. The audience nearly blew the roof off the Roda Theatre and the high energy and excitement level never wavered throughout the evening. Sensational it was - brilliant, athletic choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie introducing us to the hip nightclub Moto Moto that will act as the main location of the show.

Review: GODDESS at Berkeley Repertory
Ahmed, Narida and Madongo

The creators of this show is A-list pedigree of New York heavyweights across both technical and acting aspects. And from the look of the production, much attention and energy has been spent in hopes of critical and audience approval. Done and done. Kenyan born Saheem Ali has been working on this concept since the early 2000's based on the African myth of Marimba, the goddess of music, who escapes from on high to earth where she pursues true love in the guise of Narida, a jazz lounge singer.

The creative team of Ali, Thurber and Bioh have spent many years together on this project and have struck gold. The score is an exuberant mix of modern Afrobeat, R&B, and both American and African jazz. Combined with the choreography, Bradley King's excellent lighting and the mythic yet humanistic style of Bioh's book and you have a widely appealing piece of theatre.

Review: GODDESS at Berkeley Repertory
Ahemd woos and wins Rashida

There are three plotlines to Goddess - the love triangle between Nadira (Amber Iman) and both her persistent pursuer Madongo (Lawrence Stallings), owner of Moto Moto and the engaged Mayoral candidate Omari (Philip Johnson Richardson), the comic relief romance of club MC Ahmed (Rodrick Covington) and the disinterested Abena (Rashida), and the struggle Omari has over following his family's legacy (parent's Kecia Lewis and Kingsley Leggs) and marrying his fiancée CheChe (Destinee Rea).

Review: GODDESS at Berkeley Repertory
CheChe and Omari

The ensemble acting is superb across the board with a stellar performance by Iman in the lead role. There are elements of light comedy, and the storytelling and stage direction are outstanding. Goddess has everything you'd expect of great theatre, all executed at a ridiculously high level. What began as a short, ancient myth is now a fully-fledged musical experience.

Review: GODDESS at Berkeley Repertory
Nadira casts her spell

Goddess runs through September 25th, 2022. $30-$138. Berkeley Repertory Theatre, 2025 Addison St., Berkeley. 510-647-2949. www.berkeleyrep.org

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne and Alessandra Mello




