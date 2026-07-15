Review: Festival Napa Valley Perfectly Blends Music, Cuisine, and the Best of Wine Country

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As Festival Napa Valley celebrates its 20th Anniversary Summer Season, running July 4–19, the opening weekend perfectly illustrated why the festival has become one of the country's most sought-after cultural destinations. More than a music festival, Festival Napa Valley is an immersive celebration of the performing arts, exceptional cuisine, legendary wineries, and the warm hospitality that defines Wine Country. Throughout the season, internationally acclaimed artists perform alongside rising stars while guests enjoy exclusive patron experiences, culinary events, wellness programs, and intimate gatherings at many of Napa Valley's most prestigious wineries and estates.

Although several events were packed into the week, I had the privilege of attending a few of them over opening weekend:

Allegro Afterparty at Opus One

Opus One Sets an Elegant Tone

The weekend kicked off Thursday evening with an intimate invitation-only Founders Dinner at Opus One Winery, where guests enjoyed one of Napa Valley's most iconic settings. The Allegro after-party then continued at same venue, offering elevated small bites, exceptional wines and cognac, and a DJ to get the festival started with high energy.

Surrounded by Opus One's stunning architecture and sweeping vineyard views, patrons and invited guests gathered with artists, donors, and festival leadership to celebrate not only the beginning of a remarkable weekend but also the festival's continuing mission to support arts education and make world-class performances accessible to the community.

Cars & Caviar Delivers Automotive Elegance

Friday's Cars & Caviar, held at The Barn at Napa Valley in the Oxbow District, combined luxury automobiles with exceptional caviar and wine in one of the festival's most unique Allegro patron experiences.

Allegro Cars & Caviar at The Barn Napa Valley

Guests wandered among beautifully restored vintage classics, exotic sports cars, and modern luxury vehicles while enjoying premium caviar and outstanding Napa Valley wines provided by Tournesol. The relaxed setting encouraged conversation among collectors, enthusiasts, and festival patrons, creating an atmosphere that celebrated craftsmanship in every form—from fine automobiles to world-class wines.

Cars & Caviar perfectly captured Festival Napa Valley's ability to pair unexpected experiences with impeccable hospitality.

Taste of Napa Remains the Festival's Signature Celebration

Saturday afternoon's Taste of Napa once again proved why it has become Festival Napa Valley's signature event and one of the most anticipated food and wine experiences of the summer. Hosted at The Meritage Resort & Spa, the grand tasting transformed the expansive Village Lawn into a vibrant showcase of Napa Valley's extraordinary culinary and winemaking community. More than 100 wineries, breweries, restaurants, artisan producers, and craft beverage makers came together for an afternoon that celebrated the very best of Wine Country while supporting Festival Napa Valley's education and arts initiatives.

Taste of Napa at The Meritage Resort & Spa

The VIP experience elevated the event even further. Located in the Reserve Tasting Salon, early access allowed guests to enjoy leisurely conversations with acclaimed vintners and chefs before the larger crowds arrived, creating a relaxed atmosphere that encouraged discovery. Premium reserve pours (Alpha Omega, Stag’s Leap, Darioush, Chappellet, and more), beautifully presented small plates, handcrafted desserts, artisanal cheeses, caviar, and innovative culinary creations highlighted the remarkable diversity of Napa Valley's food scene.

Throughout the afternoon, live music filled the lawn by DJ Lady Ryan as guests strolled from pavilion to pavilion, wine glass in hand, sampling everything from elegant Cabernet Sauvignons and crisp Chardonnays to sparkling wines, craft cocktails, local beers, and inventive culinary pairings. The event offered a lively yet refined atmosphere that celebrated everything Napa Valley does best. For food and wine enthusiasts, it was nothing short of paradise.

Renée Fleming's Voice of Nature Takes Center Stage

The artistic centerpiece of the weekend was unquestionably Renée Fleming's Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene, where music, imagery, and the natural world converged into something profoundly moving. Set against the idyllic backdrop of Charles Krug Winery beneath Napa Valley's summer sky, the performance became far more than a concert. It was a meditation on beauty, fragility, and humanity's relationship with the planet we call home.

Renée Fleming’s artistry continues to defy categorization. Five Grammy Awards, the National Medal of Arts, and a career spanning the world's greatest opera houses have long established her as one of classical music's most treasured artists. Yet what continues to distinguish Fleming is not merely the extraordinary beauty of her voice, but her rare ability to communicate emotion with honesty and grace, and transform a concert into an emotional journey.

Fleming brought her signature warmth, elegance, and extraordinary musical sensitivity to her performance. Inspired by her Grammy Award-winning album of the same name, Voice of Nature paired beloved Romantic composers including Edvard Grieg, Franz Liszt, Gabriel Fauré, and Reynaldo Hahn with contemporary works by Nico Muhly, Caroline Shaw, and Kevin Puts. The program unfolded as a carefully woven narrative examining humanity's enduring relationship with nature—from awe and wonder to stewardship and loss.

The addition of breathtaking film imagery curated by the National Geographic Society elevated the performance into a true multimedia experience. Sweeping landscapes, towering glaciers, ancient forests, oceans, wildlife, and changing ecosystems surrounded Fleming's singing with stunning visual storytelling. Yet the projections never distracted from the music. Instead, they deepened the emotional impact, creating moments where image and sound became inseparable.

Fleming's voice remains one of classical music's greatest treasures. While the richness of her soprano is unmistakable, it is her interpretive artistry that continues to distinguish her. Every phrase feels personal, every word is intentional, and every selection blossoms with honesty and grace.

The Pacific Symphony, under the masterful direction of Alexander Shelley, served as a superb artistic complement to Fleming's performance. Shelley's conducting was beautifully elegant, drawing lush, expressive playing while allowing Fleming's phrasing to breathe naturally. The orchestra added refined depth and color throughout the evening.

Another unforgettable highlight came with the world premiere of John Corigliano's The Red Violin: Suite for Two Violins and Orchestra, commissioned by Festival Napa Valley. Performed by the sister duo Hina & Fiona, the work showcased two extraordinary young artists whose futures appear limitless.

Hina & Fiona in John Corigliano's

The Red Violin: Suite for Two Violins

and Orchestra

Already acclaimed individually—Hina as the 2023 Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition Gold Medalist and Fiona following an impressive solo career that began with her New York Philharmonic debut as a teenager—the sisters displayed breathtaking technical command and a telepathic musical connection.

Their synchronization, phrasing, and effortless communication made the demanding score appear effortless. Fast, virtuosic passages dazzled with precision while the lyrical moments revealed exceptional maturity and emotional depth. Watching the sisters perform together was a true privilege and offered a glimpse into what promises to be an extraordinary future.

Festival Napa Valley is known for creating experiences where extraordinary artistry meets extraordinary surroundings, and Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene exemplified that mission beautifully. With Renée Fleming in magnificent form, Alexander Shelley and the Pacific Symphony delivering richly expressive performances, and Hina & Fiona emerging as two of classical music's brightest rising stars, the evening became far more than typical festival concert.

The entire evening was a celebration of music's unique ability to inspire wonder, deepen empathy, and remind us that the greatest masterpieces deserve both our admiration and our protection.

Duckhorn's Allegro Dinner Provides the Perfect Finale

Following Renée Fleming's extraordinary performance, Allegro guests gathered at the Duckhorn Collection at Paraduxx for the elegant Allegro Dinner for Young Patrons, a fitting finale to an unforgettable day.

Allegro Dinner at Duckhorn Collection at Paraduxx

As the sun set over Napa Valley's picturesque vineyards, guests enjoyed an exceptional culinary experience curated by Culinary Director Dominic Orsini. The evening began with a welcome reception featuring passed scallops with smoked paprika and lime, charred piquillo peppers, and squash blossom empanadas. Once everyone was seated, dinner was served family style in courses – including shrimp with lemon and garlic, grilled bread rubbed with tomato, Pork Presa with chimichurri and ver jus, and vegetable paella. A display of artisan cheeses and petite sweets provided a delightful conclusion to the meal. Paired with outstanding wines from the Duckhorn portfolio, live music, and engaging conversation, the evening offered the perfect opportunity for patrons to reflect on the concert while celebrating Festival Napa Valley's unique blend of artistic excellence, exceptional cuisine, and warm Wine Country hospitality.

Festival Napa Valley has always been about more than extraordinary performances. It’s about creating experiences where music, food, wine, philanthropy, and community intersect in unforgettable ways. During this opening weekend of its milestone 20th Anniversary Summer Season, the festival once again demonstrated why it remains one of America's most distinctive cultural celebrations—a place where every concert is elevated by its surroundings, every meal tells a story, and every gathering becomes part of a larger celebration of the arts.

Festival Napa Valley continues through July 19th. For tickets or more information, visit: https://festivalnapavalley.org/.

Check out some of the highlights of opening weekend below:

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