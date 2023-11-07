Review: BULRUSHER at Berkeley Rep Is a Lyrical Coming-of-Age Tale in a Small Northern California Town

The captivating production of Eisa Davis' 2007 Pulitzer-nominated play runs through December 3rd

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Review: BULRUSHER at Berkeley Rep Is a Lyrical Coming-of-Age Tale in a Small Northern California Town
Review: BULRUSHER at Berkeley Rep Is a Lyrical Coming-of-Age Tale in a Small Northern California Town
(L to R) Jeorge Bennett Watson as Logger, Shyla Lefner as Madame, Jamie LaVerdiere as
Schoolch, and Rob Kellogg as Boy in Eisa Davis’ Bulrusher at Berkeley Rep

It’s always exciting when a play opens up a whole new world to you, even one that exists just beyond your own backyard, and that’s what happens with Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s captivating production of Eisa Davis’ Bulrusher, a 2007 Pulitzer Prize nominee. Davis sets this poetic and mystical play in 1955 in Boonville, a tiny California town north of the Bay Area. I’m willing to bet that many of us have driven through it on the way to the Mendocino coast or to wine tastings in the Anderson Valley without bothering to stop.

Using just six characters, Davis convincingly paints a portrait of an entire community that allows her to explore and explode mid-20th century notions of race, gender and sexuality. It is a multi-layered play that takes its time to reveal itself, but is never less than intriguing and ultimately quite moving. Davis’ language combines the quotidian and the fanciful in a way that recalls great American playwrights like Tennessee Williams and August Wilson, with a generous dose of novelist Alice Walker.

The dialog is peppered with expressions in Boontling, an actual dialect created by locals partially to allow them to speak in front of people from other towns without them catching onto what is being said. Boontling is both colorful and a bit otherworldly, and a glossary is helpfully included in the program. Hearing it spoken onstage is less confusing that it might sound, and manages to make the characters seen authentic to place and time while elevating everyday speech to a more lyrical realm. It’s easy to see why Davis’ script appealed to the Pulitzer committee.

The story centers on the title character, a multiracial girl who’d been found as an infant floating in a basket on the Navarro River. Bulrusher is now 18 and at a turning point in her life. She has vowed to stop “reading folks’ water” to divine their futures, an unnerving gift that just adds to her feelings of displacement amongst the eccentrics of her predominantly white enclave. When a young Black woman from Birmingham comes to town for reasons that are at first unclear, it sets off a series of events that ultimately lead Bulrusher to discover her own place in the world. Giving away any more of the plot than that would necessitate major spoilers.

Berkeley Rep, in a co-production with Princeton, New Jersey’s McCarter Theatre Center, has given the play an exceptionally handsome mounting. Lawrence E. Moten III’s set is attractive and evocative, mixing the earthbound and the metaphysical, and deftly accommodating a wide variety of tricky locales such an actual river in which the actors can immerse themselves. Valerie St. Pierre Smith’s costumes manage the near-impossible task of being period-specific and attractive while still looking like clothing these smalltown denizens might actually own. Sherrice Mojgani’s shimmery lighting helps delineate atmospheres as disparate as the dark interior of the brothel and the expansive Pacific shore.

Review: BULRUSHER at Berkeley Rep Is a Lyrical Coming-of-Age Tale in a Small Northern California Town
              Jordan Tyson (L) as Bulrusher makes
                an unexpectedly deep connection
               with Cyndii Johnson (R) as Vera in
            Berkeley Rep's production of Bulrusher

Director Nicole A. Watson has deftly guided her cast toward performances that feel grounded even when speaking challenging language and continually surprise as further layers of their characters are revealed. Jordan Tyson in the title role has the heaviest lifting as she is called upon to conjure the play into being with an incantatory opening monolog that is very difficult to pull off. As her character develops, Tyson never loses sight of the pain and vulnerability that underlie Bulrusher’s prickly exterior. Her performance is beautifully matched by Cyndii Johnson and Rob Kellogg as her two diametrically opposed could-be romantic interests. Johnson overflows with warmth and manifests wonder at her own burgeoning strength as she recovers from a recent violent event. Kellogg manages to imbue a galootishly misguided boy next door with something like an actual soul as he struggles to atone for previous bad behavior now that he finds himself inexorably drawn to Bulrusher.

The two fully adult men in the cast are no less compelling. Jamie LaVerdiere as Schoolch, the teacher who took in Bulrusher as an infant, is mainly a mute observer for the first third of the play, but is always a compelling stage presence. When he finally cuts loose toward the end, LaVerdiere proves he has the emotional goods, not to mention some surprisingly graceful dance moves. Jeorge Bennett Watson as Logger, an itinerant worker and fixture of the brothel has a beguilingly light touch as he oozes understated charm. He’s sweet and funny, and downright sexy in a way that middle-aged men are rarely allowed to be.

Amidst the trove of winning performances, the emotional heart of the piece is provided by Shyla Lefner as Madame, the owner of the brothel where much of the action takes place. Madame is a gimlet-eyed pragmatist avowing that this isn’t going to be her life forever, even as her can-do exterior covers a history of hurt and conflict. Lefner makes all of this completely legible and is utterly enthralling as her emotional journey dovetails beautifully with Bulrusher’s.

This is the kind of play I will likely keep turning turn over in my mind as its characters continue to haunt me. It is also a sterling example of the essential role that regional theaters like Berkeley Rep play in fostering community.

(all photos by T Charles Erickson)

---

Bulrusher runs through Sunday December 3rd at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, 2015 Addison St., Berkeley, CA. Running time is approximately 2 hours 40 minutes, including one intermission. For tickets and additional information, visit www.berkeleyrep.org or call 510-647-2949.




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Oakland Ballet Company Performs GRAHAM LUSTIGS THE NUTCRACKER Next Month Photo
Oakland Ballet Company Performs GRAHAM LUSTIG'S THE NUTCRACKER Next Month

Returning to Oakland’s historic Paramount Theatre December 16 - 17, Oakland Ballet Company is delighted to present its annual production of GRAHAM LUSTIG’S THE NUTCRACKER, Saturday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m.

2
Photos: First Look at MAME at 42nd Street Moon Photo
Photos: First Look at MAME at 42nd Street Moon

San Francisco’s 42nd Street Moon (Daniel Thomas, Executive Artistic Director) has released production photos for the 3-Time Tony Award®-winning musical MAME, which features music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, and a book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee. Check out the photos here!

3
Photos: First Look at THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE at Center Repertory Company Photo
Photos: First Look at THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE at Center Repertory Company

Center Repertory Company is presenting The Legend of Georgia McBride, written by Tony and Olivier Award winner Matthew López (The Inheritance, The Whipping Man, Somewhere, the book of the Broadway musical Some Like it Hot, and Amazon Studios’ Red, White & Royal Blue). Check out production photos here!

4
BroadwaySF to Present UNSCRIPTED: AN EVENING WITH FRAN LEBOWITZ Photo
BroadwaySF to Present UNSCRIPTED: AN EVENING WITH FRAN LEBOWITZ

BroadwaySF presents 'Unscripted: An Evening with Fran Lebowitz' - Get ready for a night of unfiltered and hilarious conversation with the legendary Fran Lebowitz.

From This Author - Jim Munson

Interview: Elizabeth Carter of THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE at Center Repertory Company Explores How the Drag World Can Teach Us to Live Our Lives with AuthenticityInterview: Elizabeth Carter of THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE at Center Repertory Company Explores How the Drag World Can Teach Us to Live Our Lives with Authenticity
Interview: Dan Hoyle of BORDER PEOPLE at The Marsh Challenges Us to Consider the Ways in Which We Do or Don't Cross Geographic and Cultural BordersInterview: Dan Hoyle of BORDER PEOPLE at The Marsh Challenges Us to Consider the Ways in Which We Do or Don't Cross Geographic and Cultural Borders
Interview: Giovanna Sardelli Steps up to Lead TheatreWorks Silicon Valley at a Challenging Juncture and Directs MRS. CHRISTIE to Open Their 2023/24 SeasonInterview: Giovanna Sardelli Steps up to Lead TheatreWorks Silicon Valley at a Challenging Juncture and Directs MRS. CHRISTIE to Open Their 2023/24 Season
Interview: Hershey Felder of HERSHEY FELDER'S GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK SING-ALONG: A ONE-NIGHT ONLY BENEFIT FOR THEATREWORKS at TheatreWorks Silicon ValleyInterview: Hershey Felder of HERSHEY FELDER'S GREAT AMERICAN SONGBOOK SING-ALONG: A ONE-NIGHT ONLY BENEFIT FOR THEATREWORKS at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Videos

First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Video
First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy Video
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater Video
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
The Velveteen Rabbit in San Francisco / Bay Area The Velveteen Rabbit
﻿﻿Blue Shield of California Theater at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (12/02-12/10)
Daniil Trifonov in San Francisco / Bay Area Daniil Trifonov
Davies Symphony Hall (11/19-11/19)
3rd New Roots Theatre Festival in San Francisco / Bay Area 3rd New Roots Theatre Festival
Brava Theater Center (11/10-11/12)
William Shakespeare's The Land of the Dead in San Francisco / Bay Area William Shakespeare's The Land of the Dead
The Pear Theatre (11/17-12/09)
Cult of Love in San Francisco / Bay Area Cult of Love
Roda Theatre at Berkeley Rep (1/26-3/03)
Cirque du Soleil: KOOZA in San Francisco / Bay Area Cirque du Soleil: KOOZA
Under the Big Top, Oracle Park (1/19-3/17)
Shipwrecked! An Entertainment in San Francisco / Bay Area Shipwrecked! An Entertainment
Cinnabar Theater (4/12-4/28)
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in San Francisco / Bay Area Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (6/25-6/30)
Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show in San Francisco / Bay Area Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show
City Lights Theater Company (7/18-8/25)
Fanny Ara: Lilith in San Francisco / Bay Area Fanny Ara: Lilith
ODC Theater (2/23-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You