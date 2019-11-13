Renée Fleming Headlines Montalvo's Magical Gala 'One Enchanted Evening'

Montalvo Arts Center will give attendees an evening to remember with its biennial gala, One Enchanted Evening. The evening will include opera superstar Renee Fleming performing classical and contemporary music, from Broadway and the Great American Songbook to Jazz and more, in Montalvo's intimate 300 seat Carriage House Theatre. Guests will also savor sumptuous cuisine by Le Papillon paired with gorgeous champagne, and dance the night away in the historic Villa. A highlight of the evening will be a high spirited live auction, featuring once-in-a-lifetime experience packages. Proceeds from the event support the Center's artistic and educational programming efforts and ongoing mission to engage the community in the creative process.

WHEN: 5:00pm-10:00pm, Sunday, February 9, 2020

WHERE: Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Rd., Saratoga

TICKETS: $1,000 per person

INFO: For information or to order tickets, visit montalvoarts.org or call (408) 961-5858, Monday through Friday, 10:00am-4:00pm.





