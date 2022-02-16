Red Winged Blackbird, Alyosha Zim's New Play Opens at Live Oak Theater This March

Alyosha Zim's new play Red Winged Blackbird opens on March 4 running through March 20 in the newly renovated Live Oak Theater 1301 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley. Red Winged Blackbird is a story of transcendence, of rising above the frustrations of family struggles, inherited disease, and dogmatic beliefs, to do what's needed in the name of love.

Directed by Nancy Carlin the cast of Red Winged Blackbird features Aaron Wilton* (Alyosha), Adam Magill* (Joshua), Julian Lopez-Morilles* (Sidney), Danielle Levin* (Eva), Rinabeth Aposta* (Padma) and Ogie Zulueta* (Rinpoche) *AEA.

Performances are Thur., Fri. & Sat. 7:30 pm Sun. 2 pm, Tickets $20 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/red-winged-blackbird-tickets-243788496957

Two free Zoom Q and A's are available with or without ticket purchase. Playwright Alyosha Zim and Director Nancy Carlin will moderate both.

March 9 Wed.- 7:30pm Dr Michael Geschwind and 2 individuals profoundly affected by Huntington's Disease in their families

March 16 Wed- 7:30pm John A Powell UCB, Buddhist teacher Anouk Shambrook, & Rabbi Terry Bard

Set in 1960s New York and 1980s Colorado Rockies, Red Winged Blackbird, a powerful new play by Alyosha Zim is about brothers and lovers, Judaism and Buddhism, spiritual quests and identity. This is a story of transcendence, of rising above the frustrations of family struggles, inherited disease, and dogmatic beliefs, to do what's needed in the name of love. Red Winged Blackbird dances you to the end of love. The production's Choreography is by Bridgette Loriaux, Scenic design by Nina Ball, Lighting by Kurt Landisman, Sound by Cliff Caruthers, Costumes by Valera Coble, and Props by Mirin Scassellati.

Two free Zoom Q and A's are available with or without ticket purchase. Playwright Alyosha Zim and Director Nancy Carlin will moderate both.

March 9 th at 7:30pm Dr Michael Geschwind and 2 individuals profoundly affected by Huntington's Disease in their families. Dr Michael Geschwind, professor of neurology at the UCSF Memory and Aging Center, specializing in neurodegenerative disorders will join with Therse Crutcher-Marin and Dawn Green, both of whom have been profoundly affected by Huntington's Disease in their families.

March 16th at 7:30pm John A Powell UCB, Buddhist teacher Anouk Shambrook, & Rabbi Terry Bard

John A Powell, Director of the UC Berkeley Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley will address the ways in which certain diseases and disabilities turn those afflicted into "others" Buddhist teacher Anouk Shambrook, and Rabbi Terry Bard will discuss issues of Buddhism and Judaism that appear in the play.