R.O.I. (Return on Investment) Rolling World Premiere is Coming to San Francisco Playhouse

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San Francisco Playhouse will begin its 2026-27 season with the rolling World Premiere of R.O.I. (Return on Investment). Commissioned by the Playhouse and written by Playhouse resident playwright Aaron Loeb (First Person Shooter; Ideation; Abraham Lincoln’s Big, Gay Dance Party), this darkly comedic, eerily prescient drama follows Silicon Valley venture capitalist May, fresh off a Forbes 40 under 40 inclusion and on the hunt for a unicorn startup with a $1 billion valuation. She meets visionary scientist Dr. Willa McGovern, who is on the precipice of a biotech breakthrough destined to change the world. As innovation hurtles forward at an alarming pace, science fiction becomes reality and May and her boss Paul grapple with thorny questions of ethics, power, and greed. Helmed by acclaimed theatre director Jonathan Moscone, this future-focused psychological thriller features Sharon Shao, Anthony Fusco, Lauren English, and Bonnie Akimoto.

The production initiates an era of expansion for San Francisco Playhouse, launching the company’s first seven-play subscription season with productions on two stages. This rolling World Premiere will be presented at the Creativity Theater, six blocks away from the Playhouse’s historic home in the heart of Union Square.

How to Purchase Tickets

R.O.I. (Return on Investment) will perform August 6 – September 5, 2026 (opening night: August 13) at Creativity Theater, 221 4th Street, San Francisco. Single tickets ($41-$57, pricing inclusive of fees) and subscriptions for the 2026-27 season are now available.

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