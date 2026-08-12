Photos: R.O.I. (RETURN ON INVESTMENT) World Premiere at San Francisco Playhouse
See photos of Lauren English, Sharon Shao, Anthony Fusco and more.
San Francisco Playhouse is beginning its 2026-27 season with the rolling World Premiere of R.O.I. (Return on Investment). Get a first look at production photos!
Commissioned by the Playhouse and written by Playhouse resident playwright Aaron Loeb, this darkly comedic, eerily prescient drama follows Silicon Valley venture capitalist May, fresh off a Forbes 40 under 40 inclusion and on the hunt for a unicorn startup with a $1 billion valuation. She meets visionary scientist Dr. Willa McGovern, who is on the precipice of a biotech breakthrough destined to change the world. As innovation hurtles forward at an alarming pace, science fiction becomes reality and May and her boss Paul grapple with thorny questions of ethics, power, and greed.
Helmed by director Jonathan Moscone, this future-focused psychological thriller features Sharon Shao, Anthony Fusco, Lauren English, and Bonnie Akimoto. The production initiates an era of expansion for San Francisco Playhouse, launching the company’s first seven-play subscription season with productions on two stages.
This rolling World Premiere will be presented at the Creativity Theater, six blocks away from the Playhouse’s historic home in the heart of Union Square. R.O.I. (Return on Investment) will perform August 6 – September 5, 2026.
Lauren English, Sharon Shao, Anthony Fusco
Anthony Fusco, Sharon Shao
Sharon Shao, Lauren English
Anthony Fusco, Lauren English, Sharon Shao
Lauren English, Anthony Fusco, Sharon Shao
Sharon Shao, Anthony Fusco
Bonnie Akimoto
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