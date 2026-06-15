RELEASE: CORALINE IN CONCERT to Debut at ATG San Francisco's Curran Theatre

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“Coraline in Concert” is scheduled to perform with The Other World Symphony on Saturday, October 10 at 7:30 PM at ATG San Francisco’s Curran Theatre. Tickets are on sale beginning Thursday, June 18 at 10 AM PT.



Experience the film, which will be projected onto a large screen as The Other World Symphony performs Bruno Coulais’s score, conducted by James Olmstead, providing the opportunity to revisit this beloved film and introduce it to new audiences. Guests will also be treated to an exclusive look behind-the-scenes of LAIKA’s highly anticipated sixth film Wildwood, in theatres everywhere October 23. (Please note that Coraline is rated PG with a run time of 1 hour and 40 minutes.)



About Coraline:

11-year-old Coraline Jones is feisty, curious, and intrepid beyond her years. She and her parents have just relocated from Michigan to Oregon. Missing her friends and finding her parents to be distracted by their work, Coraline tries to find some excitement in her new environment but seriously doubts that her new home can provide anything truly intriguing to her. But when she walks through a secret door in her living room and ventures down an eerie passageway, she discovers an alternate version of her life and existence. On the surface, this parallel reality is similar to her real life – only much better. But when her wondrously off-kilter, fantastical visit turns dangerous and her “Other Mother” schemes to keep her there, Coraline musters all of her resourcefulness, determination, and bravery to get back home – and save her family.



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