REAF to Present a One-Night-Only Benefit Cabaret Featuring Cast Members from MEAN GIRLS Tour

The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation (REAF) will present a special One Night Only Benefit Cabaret featuring cast members from the touring cast of the Tony Award-winning show MEAN GIRLS.
The evening of music, dance & comedy will be held Monday, February 13, 2023, 7:30 pm at Marines' Memorial Theater
609 Sutter Street, San Francisco.
For more information, visit: https://www.reaf-sf.org/one-night-only-with-mean-girls.html
Philanthropy and stellar entertainment take center stage as the Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation (REAF) presents a special One-Night-Only Benefit Cabaret to raise funds for The Richmond /Ermet Aid Foundation and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Cast members will sing a variety of songs of their own choosing. Songs from MEAN GIRLS will not be performed.
The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation has worked with over 65 touring casts to date to produce "One Night Only Cabaret" events. To date, REAF has distributed well over $4.5 million to AIDS service agencies, hunger programs and programs for homeless youth.
Tickets for this "One Night Only Cabaret" are $100 - VIP Front Orchestra - includes cocktails & desserts after party with the cast and $45 -Orchestra Reserved
Tickets are available online https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220230®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FONO-MeanGirls.eventbrite.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Mean Girls plays at Golden Gate Theatre in SF Jan. 31 - Feb. 26, 2023.
