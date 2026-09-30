Prismatic Communications and Assembly Public Relations Launch 'The Ensemble'

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Prismatic Communications and Assembly Public Relations are launching The Ensemble, a strategic collective between the two San Francisco-based lifestyle public relations firms. Prismatic, founded by Kevin Kopjak, brings deep expertise in the performing arts, while Assembly, founded by Julie Richter, specializes in visual arts and civic organizations. Together as The Ensemble, they are able to serve cultural organizations across disciplines. Each firm will keep its own identity, operations, and client roster, while joining forces on select projects that benefit from a larger team and their combined expertise.

“Julie and I have been friends and colleagues for many years, and I've always had tremendous respect for her, both personally and professionally,” said Kevin Kopjak, founder and principal of Prismatic Communications. “We share a similar approach to our work and a real commitment to our clients, so collaborating to bring additional resources, relationships, and perspectives to projects feels like a natural fit. I'm excited about what we'll be able to accomplish together while continuing to build the companies we've each created.”

“More and more cultural projects don't fit in one box. A venue opening is also a civic story, and a public art program is also a neighborhood story,” said Julie Richter, founder and principal of Assembly Public Relations. “Kevin and I cover different ground, and we've worked this way informally for years. Now clients can hire both of us on purpose.”

The Ensemble is designed for Bay Area arts, cultural, civic, and nonprofit organizations that value the senior-level, hands-on attention of a boutique firm, while giving clients access to the expanded resources and expertise often needed for major campaigns. Prismatic and Assembly will jointly develop and execute select campaigns, collaborate on major announcements and events, share project resources, and pursue new business opportunities together.

Kopjak and Richter worked extensively together at Charles Zukow Associates, long one of the Bay Area's leading arts and lifestyle public relations firms, before launching their respective agencies. Since then, they have continued to work closely, sharing office space and a network of trusted contractors while collaborating on campaigns including the San Francisco engagement of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, KALW Public Media, Club Fugazi, Bedford Gallery, and the Union Square Ice Rink.

Together, Kopjak and Richter bring more than four decades of combined experience in Bay Area arts, entertainment, lifestyle, and culture. Across their respective client rosters, current and recent clients include ATG San Francisco, American Conservatory Theater, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Alamo Drafthouse, Market Street Arts, Big Art Loop, and Artist Space Trust. Their work has generated local, regional, and national coverage in outlets including The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal, San Francisco Chronicle, KQED, and others.



Photo Credit: Jessica Monroy Creative

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