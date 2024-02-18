Plethos Productions Brings Broadway Star to Castro Valley

Plethos Productions has announced the launch of their inaugural theatre retreat, Camp Monologa, camp for the theatre kid at heart. It will take place from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28 at Heirloom East Bay in Castro Valley.

Camp Monologa represents a significant milestone for Plethos Productions, a 501c3 nonprofit community theatre whose mission is to unite communities through live performing arts. The event aims to provide an opportunity for theatre enthusiasts to connect, learn, and create theatre magic.

The highlight of Camp Monologa is Keynote Speaker - Broadway star and musician Taylor Iman Jones. Known for her acclaimed performances in Hamilton, Head Over Heels, and SIX the musical, Jones brings a wealth of experience and insight to the stage, offering attendees a unique opportunity to gain valuable knowledge from a seasoned professional.

In addition to Jones' performance and presentation, Camp Monologa will feature hands-on workshops, discussions and activities led by well known Bay Area artists, including equity actors Dorian Lockett and Kim Donovan, Chabot College theatre professor Dov Hassan, Director Kimberly Ridgeway and many more including a live taping of The Yay podcast. Participants can expect to explore a wide range of topics, from audition techniques to sketch comedy writing, in a supportive and collaborative environment.

Camp Monologa also offers attendees the chance to relive the nostalgic joys of summer camp, with features such as a swimming hole, mess hall (catered by Mad Creationz and Motivat Coffee), craft sessions, and fireside sing-alongs. The event aims to foster a sense of community and camaraderie among participants, encouraging connections that extend beyond the stage.

Proceeds from Camp Monologa will support Plethos Productions' efforts to establish their own permanent theatre arts space (with restaurant and bar) in downtown Hayward. Plethos is committed to making the performing arts accessible to all, and Camp Monologa represents an important step towards realizing this vision.

While space at Camp Monologa is limited, a variety of ticket options are available, including camping, glamping, indoor, and day passes. For more information and to reserve your spot, visit plethos.org. Camp Monologa sponsors include Drake's Barrel House and Redwood City Players.

Photo Credit: Taylor Iman Jones