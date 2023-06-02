Playwrights Foundation Reveals Finalists/Semifinalists For 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival

The festival runs April 12 – 21, 2024.
Playwrights Foundation, the West Coast's premier launchpad for exceptional new plays and playwrights, has announced the semifinalists and finalists for the 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival (BAPF), which will be presented in a hybrid festival (both in-person and streamed attendance options) April 12-21, 2024, per Playwrights Foundation's recent announcement to shift to a biennial festival structure. BAPF continues to uphold its legacy as one of the oldest and most successful new play festivals uplifting playwrights' new works early in their career.
The festival received 614 applications from playwrights across the United States. Applicants underwent a thorough evaluation process and were reviewed by Playwrights Foundation staff in collaboration with 189 committee readers–local and national theatre professionals serving as evaluators, with 57% who identify as playwrights. From this pool of 614 applicants, 148 semifinalists were carefully chosen based on the writer's voice, skills, and the play's potential. Applicants were narrowed down further to 45 finalists encompassing unique voices, under-represented narratives, and bold theatrical forms across various levels of experiences. Ultimately, five playwrights will be selected among the finalists and announced at a later point.
“The current landscape of contemporary playwriting is so vibrant. There is an abundance of writing which blooms with strong points of view, memorable plots and characters, and risk-taking moments of stagecraft.” says Literary Manager Heather Helinsky. “Our community of readers were highly engaged by a wide range of theatrically innovative styles, compelling narratives, and poignant issues and themes. The semifinalists and finalists are deserving of reaching audiences in need of catharsis—from communal grieving to a good laugh.”
Bay Area Playwrights Festival is one of the oldest and most successful new play festivals for new works in their early stages. Established in 1976 by acclaimed director Robert Woodruff, the festival has built a respected reputation for uplifting original and distinctive new voices in the theater, investing in the development of their work, and launching storied careers. Among the first writers developed at the inaugural BAPF was the young Sam Shepard. Since then, more than 500 prize-winning, nationally significant playwrights have received one of their first professional experiences at the BAPF, including Pulitzer Prize winners Nilo Cruz, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Paula Vogel, and Annie Baker; and acclaimed playwrights Lauren Gunderson, Rajiv Joseph, Katori Hall, Christopher Chen, Lauren Yee, and Marcus Gardley. BAPF's ongoing success in supporting and amplifying exceptional, newly emerging writers and launching their ground-breaking new work is its enduring legacy.
“We are excited to spotlight these talented playwrights and incredible plays in this year's BAPF semifinalists and finalists,” says Executive Artistic Director Jessica Bird Beza. “There are an abundance of powerful narratives included on the list that made for an incredibly difficult selection process. We want to uplift and advocate for the dynamic work of this next generation of playwrights to other theatermakers and hope to see them on stages around the country.”
After listening closely to playwrights and other constituents, Playwrights Foundation recently announced that the Bay Area Playwrights Festival model will shift from an annual festival to a biennial hybrid festival in order to expand the pre-festival program from 4 to 12 months. This change will allow staff to be more intentional and responsive to each playwright's needs and increase the amount of time, care, and resources dedicated to each playwright.
“The past few years have been a time for reflection and growth at Playwrights Foundation, resulting in newly expressed purpose, vision, and values,” said Beza. “We move forward with a deeper commitment to center and empower the playwrights we serve, guided by a strategic plan co-created with significant playwright representation, and the 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival program model changes reflect this.”
Calley N. Anderson, The Alligator
Jennifer Barclay, Behave Yourself
Nikki Brake-Sillá, ReWombed
Karen Marguerite Caronna, Dream of a Marginal Deity
Sam Chanse, Fellowship
Sean-Joseph Choo, otou-san
Avery Deutsch, The Last Beach Day
NJ Draine, The Housing Situation on Neptune
Lisa Sanaye Dring, Seven Hoshi
Jahna Ferron-Smith, Are We There Yet?
Noa Gardner, Nan
Sara Guerrero, Have to Believe We Are Magic
Mya Ison, Laure
Hasti Jafari, Superposition: A Crawling Play in Two Parts
Alicia Kester, Water Spirits
Garrett David Kim, Belligerency
Claire Koenig, DYKER BYKES
Molly Olis Krost, Nanay
Melissa Leilani Larson, A Form of Flattery
Minna Lee, My Home on the Moon
Jeffrey Lo, Balikbayan Box
Ethan Luk, Flight of a Legless Bird
Zizi Majid, They Came in the Night
Nick Malakhow, Optional Boss Battle
Divya Mangwani, Vigil-Auntys
Schaeffer Nelson, Hottest Church Dads
Miles Orduña, Lola
Rena Patel, Pyar aur Coffee
a.k. payne, Dwellers
Aidaa Peerzada, Children of the Wise
Phanésia Pharel, R&B
Eliana Pipes, Cowboy and the Moon
Christina Pumariega, Her Math Play
Ankita Raturi, Fifty Boxes of Earth
Aurora Real de Asua, The Pride Before
Harrison David Rivers, maybe the saddest thing
Nia Akilah Robinson, The Great Privation: How to flip ten cents into a dollar.
TyLie Shider, Whittier
DeAndre Short, At Ease
Phillip Christian Smith, Riverside Drive
Caridad Svich, Chelsea & Ivanka
Jason Tseng, Fear & Wonder
Emma Watkins, Elizabeth is Going into the Ground
Madison Wetzell, The Body Play
David Zheng, Ching Chong Maka Haya
