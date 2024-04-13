Playful People Productions to Present Original Musical THE MARSHMALLOW INCIDENT Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Between two towns, divided by a dotted yellow line and a reason no one can quite remember, an intrepid apprentice knight will find out how to bring everyone back together again in The Marshmallow Incident, adapted from the beloved book by Judi Barrett and Ron Barrett. With an original score by local recording artist Sean Mendelson, and a script adaptation by Playful People Artistic Director Katie D'Arcey, The Marshmallow Incident features a colorful cast of characters, a multitude of marshmallows, and a whole lot of laughs. A Teen Cast and a Family Cast will take turns performing this zany musical on the stage at Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose, May 18—26, 2024. For tickets ($30), visit the button below for more information on Playful People and their programs, call (408) 878-5362.

In The Marshmallow Incident, the Town of Left and the Town of Right are separated by a dotted yellow line, and no one on either side can remember how things got to be this way. The line is guarded by the Order of the Ambidextrous Knights, whose sole mission is to make sure no one crosses the line. When the line is accidentally crossed, the Knights spring into action — but their only ammunition is 50,000 boxes of marshmallows! An incredibly silly but delicious tale from Judi Barrett and Ron Barrett, the creators of the bestseller Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs, The Marshmallow Incident tackles some serious issues around segregation and exclusion, and provides positive messages about settling disputes with open minds, of challenging rules that seem pointless, and how no one ever gets things exactly their way.

The Marshmallow Incident musical is co-directed by Katie D'Arcey and Faith Pham, and Choreography by Mary Theresa Capriles. Maureen Driggs provides Vocal Direction for the Teen Cast, and Brian Kemper is Vocal Director for the Family Cast.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages multi-generational performances where family members can perform together.

Playful People Productions aims to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome, and where creative impulses are encouraged by experienced Bay Area artists. The organization follows Positive Discipline guidelines as well as proven child education techniques; continually works to ensure the safety of all participants, volunteers, and staff; and regularly gives families the opportunity to share the exhilarating experience of performing together. During the nonprofit's tenure, they have enjoyed frequent instances of children performing on stage with siblings, parents, aunts, uncles, and grandparents — and have also welcomed adults who wish to perform but find local theater auditions and rehearsals do not fit their needs.

Performance Details

May 18—26, 2024

Squishy Cast (Teen) Saturday 5/18 at 7:00pm

Sunday 5/19 at 6:00pm

Thursday 5/23 at 7:00pm

Saturday 5/25 at 2:00pm

Sunday 5/26 at 1:00pm

Gooey Cast (Family) Saturday 5/18 at 2:00pm

Sunday 5/19 at 1:00pm

Wednesday 5/22 at 7:00pm

Friday 5/24 at 7:00pm

Saturday 5/25 at 7:00pm

Location: Historic Hoover Theatre, 1635 Park Avenue, San Jose CA 95126

For tickets ($30), visit visit https://playfulpeople.org/tickets or call (408) 878-5362.