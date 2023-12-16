Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

Playful People Productions Welcomes Performers Ages 12—112 For Original Musical THE MARSHMALLOW INCIDENT

Registration is currently open, and auditions will be held February 12—13, 2024.

By: Dec. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival
Raúl Esparza to Star in the World Premiere Musical GALILEO at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Photo 2 Raúl Esparza to Star in the World Premiere of GALILEO at Berkeley Rep
Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Is a Rea Photo 3 Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Is a Real Winner
Review: RUTHLESS at New Conservatory Theatre Center Photo 4 Review: RUTHLESS at New Conservatory Theatre Center

Playful People Productions Welcomes Performers Ages 12—112 For Original Musical THE MARSHMALLOW INCIDENT

Playful People Productions is seeking playful people ages 12 to 112 for a production of an original musical: The Marshmallow Incident, based on the beloved book by Judi Barrett and Ron Barrett (creators of “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”). Registration is currently open, and auditions will be held February 12—13, 2024. For more information on Playful People and their programs, visit https://www.playfulpeople.org or call (408) 878-5362.

Playful People Artistic Director Katie D'Arcey created this stage adaptation in 2018, which features an original score by local recording artist Sean Mendelson. In The Marshmallow Incident, two towns separated by a dotted yellow line (guarded by Knights) live their lives determined not to interact with their neighbors, although no one can remember exactly why. But a questioning young apprentice Knight might just be able to change a few minds. When the line is accidentally crossed, a colorful cast of villagers and the Ambidextrous Knights will be caught up in a chaotic battle of marshmallows.

Katie D'Arcey and Faith Pham will direct. There will be two casts for The Marshmallow Incident: a youth/teen cast, ages 12—15, with vocal direction by Maureen Driggs; and a family cast, ages 15 and up, with vocal direction by Brian Kemper (under 15 allowed in the family cast with parent participation). Rehearsals are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays beginning February 27 (not all performers will be called for all rehearsals); performances will be May 18—26, 2024.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages multi-generational performances where family members can perform together.

Playful People Productions aims to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome, and where creative impulses are encouraged by experienced Bay Area artists. The organization follows Positive Discipline guidelines as well as proven child education techniques; continually works to ensure the safety of all participants, volunteers, and staff; and regularly gives families the opportunity to share the exhilarating experience of performing together. During the nonprofit's tenure, they have enjoyed frequent instances of children performing on stage with siblings, parents, aunts, uncles, and grandparents — and have also welcomed adults who wish to perform but find local theater auditions and rehearsals do not fit their needs.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Smuin Contemporary Ballet to Celebrate 30th Anniversary Season With Smuins Annual Gala Photo
Smuin Contemporary Ballet to Celebrate 30th Anniversary Season With Smuin's Annual Gala

Smuin Contemporary Ballet will celebrate its 30th anniversary season with Smuin’s Annual Gala, hosted by co-chairs John Konstin and Lee D. Baxter along with Smuin’s Board of Trustees and Friends of Smuin host committee.

2
Freda Payne Brings A TRIBUTE TO ELLA FITZGERALD to Marin Centers Showcase Theatre Photo
Freda Payne Brings A TRIBUTE TO ELLA FITZGERALD to Marin Center's Showcase Theatre

Motown, Broadway, concert and multi-Grammy-nominated recording star Freda Payne will present her nationally acclaimed musical show, A Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, for one-night only Friday, February 16 at 8 p.m. at Marin Center's Showcase Theatre.

3
Berkeley Symphony Performs FRENCH REVERIE in February Photo
Berkeley Symphony Performs FRENCH REVERIE in February

 Berkeley Symphony, led by Music Director Joseph Young, will present French Reverie on Sunday, February 25 at 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Berkeley.

4
TuneIn To Offer Listeners The Ultimate Soundtrack For The Holiday Season With Eight New (A Photo
TuneIn To Offer Listeners The Ultimate Soundtrack For The Holiday Season With Eight New (And Free) Stations

TuneIn offers listeners a festive holiday soundtrack with eight new and free stations featuring holiday hits from various genres and star-studded programming. Celebrate the season with Mariah Carey, Bing Crosby, Garth Brooks, and more.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
Watch the Trailer for MOMENT TO MOMENT Video
Watch the Trailer for MOMENT TO MOMENT
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
Mamma Mia! in San Francisco / Bay Area Mamma Mia!
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (12/12-12/17)
Cult of Love in San Francisco / Bay Area Cult of Love
Roda Theatre at Berkeley Rep (1/26-3/03)
Larry the Musical in San Francisco / Bay Area Larry the Musical
Brava Theater (3/23-4/14)
Big Data in San Francisco / Bay Area Big Data
The Toni Rembe Theater (formerly The Geary Theater) (2/15-3/10)
Madame Tussauds Singapore Show in San Francisco / Bay Area Madame Tussauds Singapore Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-5/17)
Emigres & Exiles in Hollywood: The Album in San Francisco / Bay Area Emigres & Exiles in Hollywood: The Album
Berkeley Piano Club (6/15-6/15)
The Glass Menagerie in San Francisco / Bay Area The Glass Menagerie
San Francisco Playhouse (5/02-6/15)
Brian Copeland's The Jewelry Box in San Francisco / Bay Area Brian Copeland's The Jewelry Box
The Marsh Berkeley (12/15-12/23)
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in San Francisco / Bay Area Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (6/25-6/30)
Cirque du Soleil: KOOZA in San Francisco / Bay Area Cirque du Soleil: KOOZA
Under the Big Top, Oracle Park (1/19-3/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You