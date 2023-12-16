Playful People Productions Welcomes Performers Ages 12—112 For Original Musical THE MARSHMALLOW INCIDENT

Playful People Productions is seeking playful people ages 12 to 112 for a production of an original musical: The Marshmallow Incident, based on the beloved book by Judi Barrett and Ron Barrett (creators of “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”). Registration is currently open, and auditions will be held February 12—13, 2024. For more information on Playful People and their programs, visit https://www.playfulpeople.org or call (408) 878-5362.

Playful People Artistic Director Katie D'Arcey created this stage adaptation in 2018, which features an original score by local recording artist Sean Mendelson. In The Marshmallow Incident, two towns separated by a dotted yellow line (guarded by Knights) live their lives determined not to interact with their neighbors, although no one can remember exactly why. But a questioning young apprentice Knight might just be able to change a few minds. When the line is accidentally crossed, a colorful cast of villagers and the Ambidextrous Knights will be caught up in a chaotic battle of marshmallows.

Katie D'Arcey and Faith Pham will direct. There will be two casts for The Marshmallow Incident: a youth/teen cast, ages 12—15, with vocal direction by Maureen Driggs; and a family cast, ages 15 and up, with vocal direction by Brian Kemper (under 15 allowed in the family cast with parent participation). Rehearsals are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays beginning February 27 (not all performers will be called for all rehearsals); performances will be May 18—26, 2024.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages multi-generational performances where family members can perform together.

Playful People Productions aims to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome, and where creative impulses are encouraged by experienced Bay Area artists. The organization follows Positive Discipline guidelines as well as proven child education techniques; continually works to ensure the safety of all participants, volunteers, and staff; and regularly gives families the opportunity to share the exhilarating experience of performing together. During the nonprofit's tenure, they have enjoyed frequent instances of children performing on stage with siblings, parents, aunts, uncles, and grandparents — and have also welcomed adults who wish to perform but find local theater auditions and rehearsals do not fit their needs.