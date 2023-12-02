Playful People Productions Announces Winter Classes

San Jose's Playful People Productions announces an exciting slate of classes and productions for winter 2024, responding to requests from the community: adventures singing, dancing, crafting, and acting, all in a supportive environment for children and adults alike to play. Registration for all programs is online at the link below. For more information, families can visit www.PlayfulPeople.org or call (408) 878-5362.

Kicking off the Winter session is Junior Theatre Mini Camp, perfect for ages 4-8. In this 4-day mini camp, students will explore and act out new stories every day, and create fun crafts and props for each story! PPP alums Sylvie Loh and Mia Wercinski will guide participants in the art of storytelling, and will sing, dance, and play. At the end of the week, families will have the opportunity to watch some of their favorite stories: a perfect way to end a holiday vacation with joy and learning. Registration is now open, and closes December 17th, 2023. Junior Theatre Mini Camp runs January 2 through 5, 2024, from 9:30am to 2:30pm each day.

Running concurrently with Junior Theatre is a class for older kids: Sunshine in Winter Mini Dance Camp with MaryTheresa Capriles, for ages 8-12. This mini winter camp is a 4-day dancing and singing workshop that will explore movement and dance with one of Playful People's favorite choreographers. Not only will students get to master dance basics, they will also get to craft props to utilize in their dances for fun-filled mornings of movement and artistic expression. Registration is now open, and closes December 17th, 2023. Sunshine in Winter Camp runs January 2—5, 2024, 9:30am to 12noon.

The following week begins Emily Pennington's Beginner Tap classes, a fun introduction to the classic art of tap dance. On Mondays and Wednesdays for the month of January, Pennington will guide students in exploring this dance form that joins percussion, rhythm, and fun for a joyful expression of music and movement. Students must provide their own tap shoes. Kids ages 8-12 will have their classes 5:00pm-6:00pm, January 8—31; Teens and Adults, ages 13 and up, will meet 6:30-8:00pm.

Also beginning the second week in January is a Teen/Adult Vocal Intensive with Nicole Roca, suitable for ages 13 to 113. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, from January 9 through February 1, 2024, Playful People Vocal Director Roca will help students unleash and explore their unique voices through exercises, songs, and games. Opportunities to get coaching on a song or audition piece will assist students in building vocal confidence and taking their vocal performance (whether on stage or in a living room) to the next level. Classes meet twice weekly from 6:30—8:00pm.

Also on the schedule is Kids Beginning Musical Theatre Dance with Emily Pennington, a fun class exploring the classic, jazz-based dance style we know as “Musical Theatre Dance.” More than just choreography, this form of dance puts focus on both the dance/movement elements AND the acting/singing that is required in musical theatre. Students will learn the basics of jazz dance while simultaneously acting and singing, a true challenge of breath and movement. Suitable for ages 8—12, this class will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from January 9 through February 1, 5:00-6:00pm.

But the fun isn't over in January! From February 19—25, kids ages 4 to 11 will have the opportunity to participate in Winter Performance Camp, “Adventures with Winnie the Pooh,” and perform on the Hoover Theatre stage on Saturday, February 26. This week spent in the Hundred Acre Woods will give performers the chance to play one of their favorite characters in PPP's original adaptation of A.A.Milne's classic stories. A full production camp with sets, costumes, crafts, games, props, and fun, Adventures with Winnie the Pooh will be directed by Emily Pennington and Susan Rojas. Kids meet Mondays through Fridays, 9:30am to 3:30pm, and on the final Saturday each cast will enjoy two performances on the Historic Hoover Theater stage.

Any and all performances, rehearsals, camps, workshops, and projects will be structured to adhere to the most current Covid guidelines and Santa Clara County recommendations, to keep the safety of participants and staff paramount.

Playful People Productions was first founded in 2010 as a positive, inclusive, family-focused theatre company, and has operated as a 501(c)3 nonprofit since 2017. While initially providing classes, camps, and shows for kids, the company has grown to offer similar classes for adults, and stages multi-generational performances where family members can perform together.

Playful People Productions aims to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome, and where creative impulses are encouraged by experienced Bay Area artists. The organization follows Positive Discipline guidelines as well as proven child education techniques; continually works to ensure the safety of all participants, volunteers, and staff; and regularly gives families the opportunity to share the exhilarating experience of performing together. During the nonprofit's tenure, they have enjoyed frequent instances of children performing on stage with siblings, parents, aunts, uncles, and grandparents — and have also welcomed adults who wish to perform but find local theater auditions and rehearsals do not fit their needs.