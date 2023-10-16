Pied Piper Players Perform WILLY WONKA Next Month

Performances run November 10 -19, 2023.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
LARRY THE MUSICAL To Make Bay Area Premiere In Spring 2024, Directed by Billy Bustamante Photo 3 LARRY THE MUSICAL To Make Bay Area Premiere In Spring 2024, Directed by Billy Bustamante
Review: MRS. CHRISTIE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Photo 4 Review: MRS. CHRISTIE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Pied Piper Players Perform WILLY WONKA Next Month

Pied Piper Players will present Willy Wonka, Roald Dahl's treasured tale of an enigmatic candy man, and his quest to find an heir for his fantastic chocolate factory.

The world is astounded when Willy Wonka, for years a recluse, stages a contest, placing Golden Tickets in five scrumptious Wonka Bars. Whoever finds the tickets will win a tour of Wonka's wondrous factory, and a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats: the fifth is a likable lass named Charlie Bucket. Along the way, four of the children don't heed Wonka's rules and receive their just desserts.

Get your golden ticket and devour this dazzling production. With mouth-watering adventures, elaborate sets, a live orchestra, and a cast of 70 talented Bay Area performers, Willy Wonka is fun for the whole family!

Where: Bayside Performing Arts Center
2025 Kehoe Road, San Mateo CA

When: November 10 -19, 2023

Fridays at 7pm
Saturdays and Sunday at 2pm
Special "talkback" on November 12 after the show

All seats are reserved. Tickets are $27 for adults and $25 for kids and seniors. After the show on November 12th, the audience is invited to stay for a special "talkback" session with the director and performers (particularly great if you or your child might consider joining a performance in the future).




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
CINDERELLA ENCHANTED to Play Berkeley Playhouse Beginning in November Photo
CINDERELLA ENCHANTED to Play Berkeley Playhouse Beginning in November

Berkeley Playhouse is continuing its 2023/24 Season with the delightful musical Cinderella Enchanted, performing from November 3 to December 22, 2023. Get all the details here!

2
California Pops Orchestra﻿ Presents THE MAGIC OF BROADWAY, October 29 Photo
California Pops Orchestra﻿ Presents THE MAGIC OF BROADWAY, October 29

Join California Pops Orchestra on Oct. 29th for a Broadway In Concert at San Mateo Performing Arts Center. Don't miss this amazing show!

3
Cast And Creative Team Set For 42nd Street Moons MAME Photo
Cast And Creative Team Set For 42nd Street Moon's MAME

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon is thrilled to announce the cast and creative team for the 3-Time Tony Award-winning musical 'MAME'. Directed by Becky Potter, this production of 'MAME' features music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and a book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee.

4
Hershey Felder Raises Funds for TheatreWorks Photo
Hershey Felder Raises Funds for TheatreWorks

Internationally-acclaimed actor, pianist, and filmmaker Hershey Felder packed the house and raised the roof while also raising more than $140,000 for TheatreWorks Silicon Valley.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Coming to the Curran Theate Video
Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Coming to the Curran Theate
Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night
KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Steven Boyer and Alli Mauzey Talk Food & Drinks Near the Theater
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
A Christmas Carol in San Francisco / Bay Area A Christmas Carol
The Toni Rembe Theater (formerly The Geary Theater) (12/06-12/24)
Kayla Farrish/Decent Structures Arts: Put Away the Fire, dear in San Francisco / Bay Area Kayla Farrish/Decent Structures Arts: Put Away the Fire, dear
ODC Theater (3/08-3/10)
Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show in San Francisco / Bay Area Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show
City Lights Theater Company (7/18-8/25)
Mrs. Christie in San Francisco / Bay Area Mrs. Christie
Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts (10/04-10/29)
Nollywood Dreams in San Francisco / Bay Area Nollywood Dreams
San Francisco Playhouse (9/28-11/04)
Fanny Ara: Lilith in San Francisco / Bay Area Fanny Ara: Lilith
ODC Theater (2/23-2/25)
1984 in San Francisco / Bay Area 1984
Aurora Theatre Company (11/10-12/10)
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in San Francisco / Bay Area Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (6/25-6/30)
Nora: A Doll's House in San Francisco / Bay Area Nora: A Doll's House
City Lights Theater Company (1/18-2/18)
RUTHLESS! in San Francisco / Bay Area RUTHLESS!
New Conservatory Theatre Center - Decker Theatre (12/01-1/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You