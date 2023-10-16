Pied Piper Players Perform WILLY WONKA Next Month

Pied Piper Players will present Willy Wonka, Roald Dahl's treasured tale of an enigmatic candy man, and his quest to find an heir for his fantastic chocolate factory.

The world is astounded when Willy Wonka, for years a recluse, stages a contest, placing Golden Tickets in five scrumptious Wonka Bars. Whoever finds the tickets will win a tour of Wonka's wondrous factory, and a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats: the fifth is a likable lass named Charlie Bucket. Along the way, four of the children don't heed Wonka's rules and receive their just desserts.

Get your golden ticket and devour this dazzling production. With mouth-watering adventures, elaborate sets, a live orchestra, and a cast of 70 talented Bay Area performers, Willy Wonka is fun for the whole family!

Where: Bayside Performing Arts Center

2025 Kehoe Road, San Mateo CA

When: November 10 -19, 2023

Fridays at 7pm

Saturdays and Sunday at 2pm

Special "talkback" on November 12 after the show

All seats are reserved. Tickets are $27 for adults and $25 for kids and seniors. After the show on November 12th, the audience is invited to stay for a special "talkback" session with the director and performers (particularly great if you or your child might consider joining a performance in the future).