Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
The evening raised over $2.75 million to support vital creative dance programming the SF Ballet provides to SFUSD public school students and other dynamic programming.
On Thursday, San Francisco Ballet celebrated the opening of the trailblazing company's 90th Repertory Season and Artistic Director Tamara Rojo's arrival with the 2023 Opening Night Gala.
With the theme "next@90... the future starts now," newly-arrived Artistic Director Tamara Rojo and Executive Director Danielle St.Germain appeared on stage together for the first time and looked towards the future for this historic ballet.
The Gala began at the War Memorial Opera House with red carpet arrivals, the Sparkling Stroll, where over 2,700 guests mingled among San Francisco luminaries including Nancy and Paul Pelosi.
The performance was led by remarks from Board of Trustees co-chairs Sunnie Evers and Bob Shaw and featured never-before-seen excerpts from SF Ballet's next@90 festival, a new works festival of nine world premiere ballets which opened on Friday, January 20 and runs through February 11. Dinner and dancing followed at the iconic Beaux-Arts San Francisco City Hall.
Photo Credit: Ando Caulfield / Devlin Shand / Katie Johnson /Drew Alitzer for Drew Altizer Photography
Lori Chipps, Keith Wetmore, Tara Carmichael, Joshua Morgan, Lillian Phan, Andrew Hineck, Meredith Braun and Terry O'Brien
Katie Colendich, Betsy Linder and Jill McNay
Betsy Linder and Courtney Dallaire
Evie Simon and Pam Preston
Jascha Kaykas-Wolff and Rebecca Kaykas-Wolff
Jan Schutz and Lauren Schutz
Jason Gan and Rosalyn Chen
Patricia Rock and John Fetzer
Betsy Linder and Karen Caldwell
Russell Martinelli, Holly Baxter, Rosalyn Chen and Jason Gan
Danielle St.Germain and Josephine Lee
Betsy Linder
Tanum Davis Bohen and Courtney Dallaire
Elisabeth Smith, Louisa Basarrate, Betsy Linder, Holly Thier, Courtney Dallaire, Pam Preston, Rochelle Lacey, Jill McNay, Michelle Harris, Ali Sievers, Evie Simon, Irina Matijas and Claire Kostic
Courtney Dallaire, Danielle St.Germain and Betsy Linder
David Nash, Doug Jackson and Carolyn Chang
Heide Betz
Mark Calvano, Clara Shayevich and Joel Goodrich
Jill McNay, Rebecca Kaykas-Wolff and Holly Thier
Dennis Otto and Betsy Linder
Krista Giovara and Carolyn Chang
Scott Weese, Saul Sugarman, Katie Conrad and Pam Thompson
Pam Preston, Claire Kostic, Jill McNay, Louisa Basarrate, Betsy Linder, Ali Sievers, Elisabeth Smith, Holly Thier, Rochelle Lacey, Katie Colendich, Irina Matijas and Courtney Dallaire
Encore Board
Jayson Johnson
Bob Shaw and Sunnie Evers
Yurie Pascarella, Jack Calhoun and Yuan Yuan Tan
Christopher Wiseman, Bip Apollo and Antonio Castillo
