Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala

The evening raised over $2.75 million to support vital creative dance programming the SF Ballet provides to SFUSD public school students and other dynamic programming.

Jan. 24, 2023  
Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala

On Thursday, San Francisco Ballet celebrated the opening of the trailblazing company's 90th Repertory Season and Artistic Director Tamara Rojo's arrival with the 2023 Opening Night Gala.

With the theme "next@90... the future starts now," newly-arrived Artistic Director Tamara Rojo and Executive Director Danielle St.Germain appeared on stage together for the first time and looked towards the future for this historic ballet.

The Gala began at the War Memorial Opera House with red carpet arrivals, the Sparkling Stroll, where over 2,700 guests mingled among San Francisco luminaries including Nancy and Paul Pelosi.

The performance was led by remarks from Board of Trustees co-chairs Sunnie Evers and Bob Shaw and featured never-before-seen excerpts from SF Ballet's next@90 festival, a new works festival of nine world premiere ballets which opened on Friday, January 20 and runs through February 11. Dinner and dancing followed at the iconic Beaux-Arts San Francisco City Hall.

The evening raised over $2.75 million to support vital creative dance programming the SF Ballet provides to SFUSD public school students and other dynamic programming throughout the year.

Photo Credit: Ando Caulfield / Devlin Shand / Katie Johnson /Drew Alitzer for Drew Altizer Photography

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
San Francisco Ballet 90th Anniversary Opening Night Gala 2023

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Lori Chipps, Keith Wetmore, Tara Carmichael, Joshua Morgan, Lillian Phan, Andrew Hineck, Meredith Braun and Terry O'Brien

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Katie Colendich, Betsy Linder and Jill McNay

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Betsy Linder and Courtney Dallaire

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Evie Simon and Pam Preston

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Jascha Kaykas-Wolff and Rebecca Kaykas-Wolff

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Jan Schutz and Lauren Schutz

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Jason Gan and Rosalyn Chen

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Patricia Rock and John Fetzer

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Betsy Linder and Karen Caldwell

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Russell Martinelli, Holly Baxter, Rosalyn Chen and Jason Gan

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Danielle St.Germain and Josephine Lee

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Betsy Linder

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Tanum Davis Bohen and Courtney Dallaire

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Elisabeth Smith, Louisa Basarrate, Betsy Linder, Holly Thier, Courtney Dallaire, Pam Preston, Rochelle Lacey, Jill McNay, Michelle Harris, Ali Sievers, Evie Simon, Irina Matijas and Claire Kostic

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Courtney Dallaire, Danielle St.Germain and Betsy Linder

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Elisabeth Smith, Louisa Basarrate, Betsy Linder, Holly Thier, Courtney Dallaire, Pam Preston, Rochelle Lacey, Jill McNay, Michelle Harris, Ali Sievers, Evie Simon, Irina Matijas and Claire Kostic

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Elisabeth Smith, Louisa Basarrate, Betsy Linder, Holly Thier, Courtney Dallaire, Pam Preston, Rochelle Lacey, Jill McNay, Michelle Harris, Ali Sievers, Evie Simon, Irina Matijas and Claire Kostic

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Lori Chipps, Keith Wetmore, Tara Carmichael, Joshua Morgan, Lillian Phan, Andrew Hineck, Meredith Braun and Terry O'Brien

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
San Francisco Ballet 90th Anniversary Opening Night Gala 2023

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
David Nash, Doug Jackson and Carolyn Chang

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Heide Betz

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Mark Calvano, Clara Shayevich and Joel Goodrich

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Jill McNay, Rebecca Kaykas-Wolff and Holly Thier

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Dennis Otto and Betsy Linder

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Krista Giovara and Carolyn Chang

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Scott Weese, Saul Sugarman, Katie Conrad and Pam Thompson

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Pam Preston, Claire Kostic, Jill McNay, Louisa Basarrate, Betsy Linder, Ali Sievers, Elisabeth Smith, Holly Thier, Rochelle Lacey, Katie Colendich, Irina Matijas and Courtney Dallaire

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Betsy Linder

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Encore Board

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Jayson Johnson

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Bob Shaw and Sunnie Evers

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Yurie Pascarella, Jack Calhoun and Yuan Yuan Tan

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
Christopher Wiseman, Bip Apollo and Antonio Castillo

Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
San Francisco Ballet 90th Anniversary Opening Night Gala 2023



New Radio Play THE FOREVER WAVE To Air This March Photo
New Radio Play THE FOREVER WAVE To Air This March
While the pandemic's impacts on the theatre arts continue to devastate, the artistic imperative to dig deeply into the stories that define us has never been stronger. One of the innovative ways that theatre-makers have continued to craft COVID-safe narrative work has been via the radio play. Inspired by Dylan Thomas' iconic Under Milk Wood, The Forever Wave is set in a drowned San Francisco, circa 2070.
San Francisco Opera Announces 2023–24 Season, Featuring OMAR, THE MAGIC FLUTE & Photo
San Francisco Opera Announces 2023–24 Season, Featuring OMAR, THE MAGIC FLUTE & More
San Francisco Opera has announced details for the Company’s 101st season, which opens September 8, 2023. See production details, how to purchase tickets and more!
World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY to be Presented at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in Apr Photo
World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY to be Presented at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in April
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will present the World Premiere of A Distinct Society, presented in association with Pioneer Theatre Company. 
Puccinis TOSCA to Conclude Opera San José 2022-23 Season Photo
Puccini's TOSCA to Conclude Opera San José 2022-23 Season
Opera San José’s 2022-23 season will conclude with a vivid production of Puccini’s thriller Tosca.

More Hot Stories For You


Symphony San Jose Presents Cinema Paradiso (Film In Concert) Next MonthSymphony San Jose Presents Cinema Paradiso (Film In Concert) Next Month
January 24, 2023

Symphony San Jose presents Cinema Paradiso (Film In Concert) next month. Performances are Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 8:00pm and Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:30pm  at San Jose Center for the Performing Arts, 255 Almaden Blvd. San Jose, CA 95113.
REAF to Present a One-Night-Only Benefit Cabaret Featuring Cast Members from MEAN GIRLS TourREAF to Present a One-Night-Only Benefit Cabaret Featuring Cast Members from MEAN GIRLS Tour
January 22, 2023

The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation (REAF) will present a special One Night Only Benefit Cabaret featuring cast members from the touring cast of the Tony Award-winning show MEAN GIRLS. The evening of music, dance & comedy will be held Monday, February 13, 2023, 7:30 pm at Marines' Memorial Theater.
Stanford's Theater & Performance Studies Department to Present Workshop of HALDI AND HONEYStanford's Theater & Performance Studies Department to Present Workshop of HALDI AND HONEY
January 22, 2023

Stanford University's Theater and Performance Studies (TAPS) department will premier a workshop production of Haldi and Honey, written by Kenyan playwright-performer Aleya Kassam, produced and directed by Karishma Bhagani, as part of its second year Graduate Repertory performances.
New Conservatory Theatre Center to Present TICK, TICK...BOOM! in MarchNew Conservatory Theatre Center to Present TICK, TICK...BOOM! in March
January 22, 2023

In March, New Conservatory Theatre Center will bring tick, tick... BOOM! to the NCTC stage. From the mind of Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Jonathan Larson, the creator of the generation-defining musical Rent, comes a pulse-pounding and profound musical which treads the line between autobiography and artist's battle cry.
Berkeley Playhouse To Present FUN HOME Beginning Next MonthBerkeley Playhouse To Present FUN HOME Beginning Next Month
January 21, 2023

Berkeley Playhouse will continue its 22/23 Season with Fun Home, performing February 24 to April 2, 2023. Fun Home's book and lyrics are by Lisa Kron, with music by Jeanine Tesori, and is based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel. Fun Home is directed by William Thomas Hodgson, assistant directed by Sam Jackson, and music directed by Michael Patrick Wiles.
share