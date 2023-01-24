Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala

On Thursday, San Francisco Ballet celebrated the opening of the trailblazing company's 90th Repertory Season and Artistic Director Tamara Rojo's arrival with the 2023 Opening Night Gala.

With the theme "next@90... the future starts now," newly-arrived Artistic Director Tamara Rojo and Executive Director Danielle St.Germain appeared on stage together for the first time and looked towards the future for this historic ballet.

The Gala began at the War Memorial Opera House with red carpet arrivals, the Sparkling Stroll, where over 2,700 guests mingled among San Francisco luminaries including Nancy and Paul Pelosi.

The performance was led by remarks from Board of Trustees co-chairs Sunnie Evers and Bob Shaw and featured never-before-seen excerpts from SF Ballet's next@90 festival, a new works festival of nine world premiere ballets which opened on Friday, January 20 and runs through February 11. Dinner and dancing followed at the iconic Beaux-Arts San Francisco City Hall.

The evening raised over $2.75 million to support vital creative dance programming the SF Ballet provides to SFUSD public school students and other dynamic programming throughout the year.

Photo Credit: Ando Caulfield / Devlin Shand / Katie Johnson /Drew Alitzer for Drew Altizer Photography