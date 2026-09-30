Photos: PETER PAN GOES WRONG at San Francisco Playhouse

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San Francisco Playhouse is presenting the Bay Area Premiere of Peter Pan Goes Wrong. Check out photos of the production.

This rollicking comedy comes from the award-winning creatives behind The Play That Goes Wrong, seen at the Playhouse in an uproarious production in 2024. Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields imbue J.M. Barrie’s classic story with their trademark madcap mischief. The Cornley Drama Society once again battles backstage blunders and technical mishaps as its members embark on a certain-to-be-ill-fated journey to Neverland. San Francisco Playhouse Producing Director and co-founder Susi Damilano, who has staged sidesplitting spoofs at the Playhouse including Noises Off, Clue, The 39 Steps, and The Play That Goes Wrong, directs.

Debuting in London’s West End before its Broadway run, Peter Pan Goes Wrong was called “Expertly executed Broadway mayhem” (Variety), “Irresistibly funny” (Financial Times), and “A feast of sumptuous silliness” (Radio Times). The New York Times proclaimed, “Hilarious. Knocked unconscious with laughter.” TheaterMania commended the “Artfully choreographed chaos,” and said the show “Will make you gasp and howl with laughter. Just when you think they cannot possibly top themselves, they do.”

“Farce has always done more than make us laugh,” said San Francisco Playhouse Artistic Director Bill English. “By pushing human folly to ridiculous extremes, it reveals something painfully true about us. Peter Pan Goes Wrong gleefully skewers one of our most enduring fantasies: the perpetual boy who refuses to grow up and the culture that secretly envies him. But also, beneath the collapsing scenery, bruised egos, and perpetual catastrophe hides a tribute to our astonishing human capacity to keep going. Faced with problems that are completely insurmountable, these hapless players carry on. Perhaps that is farce’s greatest gift. It reminds us that blind perseverance is one of the most heroic human traits.”

Director Susi Damilano helms a talented cast to bring the comedic capers to life. Damilano will reunite with several cast members from the Playhouse’s The Play That Goes Wrong for this rollicking sequel, with Greg Ayers, Joe Ayers, Renee Rogoff, and Patrick Russell reprising their roles in Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong will perform September 26 – November 28, 2026 (opening night: October 1) at San Francisco Playhouse, 450 Post Street. For tickets ($52-$145) and more information, the public may visit sfplayhouse.org or call the box office at 415-677-9596.

Photo Credit: Jessica Palopoli

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