Photos: Katie Lowes and More in LIBERATION West Coast Debut at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

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You can now get a first look at production photos of the West Coast premiere of Bess Wohl's Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning play, Liberation. Directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, performances of Liberation will take place at Berkeley Rep's Roda Theatre beginning Friday, October 23 and running through Sunday, November 29, 2026. See photos!

The cast of Liberation features (in alphabetical order) Felicia Curry (Celeste), Britt Faulkner (Dora), Katie Lowes (Lizzie), Irene Sofia Lucio (Isidora), Gunnar Manchester (Bill), Mary Gordon Murray (Margie), Veronica Otim (Joanna), and Evelyn Spahr (Susan). Understudies include Rolanda Bell, Nancy Carlin, Rachel Clausen, and Jeremy Kahn. Casting is by C12 Casting.

It's 1970s Ohio, and Lizzie has gathered a group of women in a rec center basement to change their lives and maybe the world. Decades later, Lizzie's daughter delves into her mother's history to find answers to the feminist revolution's unanswered questions, reliving those necessary, messy, and impassioned meetings that asked: What does it mean for a woman to be free?

Direct from its acclaimed Broadway run, Liberation is an intensely relevant and bitingly funny memory play about what we inherit, what we forget, and what we're still fighting to understand. Liberation is a co-production with Geffen Playhouse and Studio Theatre.

Photo credit: Kevin Berne



Photo Credit: Kevin Berne

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 07 Hrs 16 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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