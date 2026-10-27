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Photos: Katie Lowes and More in LIBERATION West Coast Debut at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

The cast also features Felicia Curry, Britt Faulkner, Katie Lowes, Irene Sofia Lucio and more.

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You can now get a first look at production photos of the West Coast premiere of Bess Wohl's Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning play, Liberation. Directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, performances of Liberation will take place at Berkeley Rep's Roda Theatre beginning Friday, October 23 and running through Sunday, November 29, 2026. See photos!

The cast of Liberation features (in alphabetical order) Felicia Curry (Celeste), Britt Faulkner (Dora), Katie Lowes (Lizzie), Irene Sofia Lucio (Isidora), Gunnar Manchester (Bill), Mary Gordon Murray (Margie), Veronica Otim (Joanna), and Evelyn Spahr (Susan). Understudies include Rolanda Bell, Nancy Carlin, Rachel Clausen, and Jeremy Kahn. Casting is by C12 Casting.

It's 1970s Ohio, and Lizzie has gathered a group of women in a rec center basement to change their lives and maybe the world. Decades later, Lizzie's daughter delves into her mother's history to find answers to the feminist revolution's unanswered questions, reliving those necessary, messy, and impassioned meetings that asked: What does it mean for a woman to be free?

Direct from its acclaimed Broadway run, Liberation is an intensely relevant and bitingly funny memory play about what we inherit, what we forget, and what we're still fighting to understand. Liberation is a co-production with Geffen Playhouse and Studio Theatre.

Photo credit: Kevin Berne


Photo Credit: Kevin Berne
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