Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Look at WATER BY THE SPOONFUL at The San Francisco Playhouse

pixeltracker

The production runs from now through April 23rd.

Mar. 19, 2022  

San Francisco Playhouse (Artistic Director Bill English; Producing Director Susi Damilano) announced casting for Water by the Spoonful, the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner by Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights). The play will run on the San Francisco Playhouse Mainstage from March 16 through April 23, 2022.

Denise Blasor will direct. "Quiara Alegría Hudes's masterful Pulitzer Prize winner speaks even more profoundly to our world today," said Bill English, Artistic Director. "Separated from friends and loved ones by the pandemic, we, like the characters in Water by the Spoonful, celebrate our human resourcefulness, which will overcome any distance to build connection and hope." Somewhere in Philadelphia, Elliot has returned from Iraq and is working at Subway while trying to jumpstart his acting career. Scattered throughout the world in chat rooms, recovering addicts keep each other alive, hour by hour, day by day.

In this surging drama by Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights), the boundaries of family and community are stretched across continents and cyberspace as birth families splinter and online families collide. Winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Water by the Spoonful is a heartfelt meditation on lives on the brink of redemption. Water by the Spoonful is the second play in Hudes's Elliot Trilogy, which also includes Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue and The Happiest Song Plays Last. The cast features Xander DeAngeles*, Ben Euphrat*, Dorian Lockett*, Lara Maria*, Lisa Ramirez*, Salim Razawi, and Sango Tajima.

Tickets ($30 - $100) are now available. For tickets or more information, the public may contact the San Francisco Playhouse box office at 415-677-9596, or online at https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2021-2022-season/water-by-thespoonful/.

Take a look at the production below!

Photos: Inside Look at WATER BY THE SPOONFUL at The San Francisco Playhouse
Professor Aman (Salim Razawi) discusses a job opportunity with Elliot Ortiz (Xander DeAngeles*)

Photos: Inside Look at WATER BY THE SPOONFUL at The San Francisco Playhouse
Odessa Ortiz (Lisa Ramirez*) connects with an online community recovering from addiction

Photos: Inside Look at WATER BY THE SPOONFUL at The San Francisco Playhouse
Chutes&Ladders (Dorian Lockett*, right) connects across cyberspace with Orangutan (Sango Tajima)

Photos: Inside Look at WATER BY THE SPOONFUL at The San Francisco Playhouse
Elliot Ortiz (Xander DeAngeles*), back from Iraq, works at Subway while trying to jump-start his acting career

Photos: Inside Look at WATER BY THE SPOONFUL at The San Francisco Playhouse
Fountainhead (Ben Euphrat*) turns to an online community to help him recover from addiction

Photos: Inside Look at WATER BY THE SPOONFUL at The San Francisco Playhouse
Chutes&Ladders (Dorian Lockett*, right) connects across cyberspace with Orangutan (Sango Tajima)

Photos: Inside Look at WATER BY THE SPOONFUL at The San Francisco Playhouse
Odessa Ortiz (Lisa Ramirez*) connects with an online community recovering from addiction

Photos: Inside Look at WATER BY THE SPOONFUL at The San Francisco Playhouse
Cousins Yazmin Ortiz (Lara Maria*) and Elliot Ortiz (Xander DeAngeles*) discuss arrangements for a memorial

Photos: Inside Look at WATER BY THE SPOONFUL at The San Francisco Playhouse
Yazmin Ortiz (Lara Maria*), an adjunct professor of music, thinks about the future of her family.

Photos: Inside Look at WATER BY THE SPOONFUL at The San Francisco Playhouse
Chutes&Ladders (Dorian Lockett*, right) connects across cyberspace with Orangutan (Sango Tajima)

Photos: Inside Look at WATER BY THE SPOONFUL at The San Francisco Playhouse
Fountainhead (Ben Euphrat*, right) logs on for an online conversation with Odessa Ortiz (Lisa Ramirez*)

Photos: Inside Look at WATER BY THE SPOONFUL at The San Francisco Playhouse
Odessa Ortiz (Lisa Ramirez*) and Fountainhead (Ben Euphrat*) meet in real life. Fountainhead (Ben Euphrat*) turns to an online community to help him recover from addiction

Photos: Inside Look at WATER BY THE SPOONFUL at The San Francisco Playhouse
Elliot Ortiz (Xander DeAngeles*) arrives at a meeting between his mother Odessa Ortiz (Lisa Ramirez*) and Fountainhead (Ben Euphrat*) as Yazmin Ortiz (Lara Maria*) looks on.

Photos: Inside Look at WATER BY THE SPOONFUL at The San Francisco Playhouse
Yazmin Ortiz (Lara Maria*) and Elliot Ortiz (Xander DeAngeles*) discover Odessaa??s online community

Photos: Inside Look at WATER BY THE SPOONFUL at The San Francisco Playhouse
Yazmin Ortiz (Lara Maria*) pleads with her cousin Elliot Ortiz (Xander DeAngeles*) as he is held back by a ghost from his past (Salim Razawi)

Photos: Inside Look at WATER BY THE SPOONFUL at The San Francisco Playhouse
Orangutan (Sango Tajima, right) tries to break through to Chutes&Ladders (Dorian Lockett*) in an online chat

Photos: Inside Look at WATER BY THE SPOONFUL at The San Francisco Playhouse
Odessa Ortiz (Lisa Ramirez*) experiences a low moment

Photos: Inside Look at WATER BY THE SPOONFUL at The San Francisco Playhouse
Odessa Ortiz (Lisa Ramirez*) gets help from Fountainhead (Ben Euphrat*)

Photos: Inside Look at WATER BY THE SPOONFUL at The San Francisco Playhouse
The cast of a??Water by the Spoonfula?? at San Francisco Playhouse (L-R: Xander DeAngeles, Dorian Lockett, Sango Tajima, Salim Razawi, Lisa Ramirez, Lara Maria, Ben Euphrat).

Photos: Inside Look at WATER BY THE SPOONFUL at The San Francisco Playhouse
The cast and crew of a??Water by the Spoonfula?? at San Francisco Playhouse.



Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez

More Hot Stories For You

  • Theater for the New City to Present LARRY & LUCY by Peter Welch
  • Invulnerable Nothings To Present The World Premiere Of ALL THE MOURNFUL VOICES
  • TRU VOICES Annual Play Reading Series Submission Deadline Extended To April 1, 2022
  • Mentalist Jason Suran to Return to the Stage with ONE IN A MILLION: AN EVENING OF EXTRAORDINARY EVENTS