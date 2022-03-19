Photos: Inside Look at WATER BY THE SPOONFUL at The San Francisco Playhouse
The production runs from now through April 23rd.
San Francisco Playhouse (Artistic Director Bill English; Producing Director Susi Damilano) announced casting for Water by the Spoonful, the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner by Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights). The play will run on the San Francisco Playhouse Mainstage from March 16 through April 23, 2022.
Denise Blasor will direct. "Quiara Alegría Hudes's masterful Pulitzer Prize winner speaks even more profoundly to our world today," said Bill English, Artistic Director. "Separated from friends and loved ones by the pandemic, we, like the characters in Water by the Spoonful, celebrate our human resourcefulness, which will overcome any distance to build connection and hope." Somewhere in Philadelphia, Elliot has returned from Iraq and is working at Subway while trying to jumpstart his acting career. Scattered throughout the world in chat rooms, recovering addicts keep each other alive, hour by hour, day by day.
In this surging drama by Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights), the boundaries of family and community are stretched across continents and cyberspace as birth families splinter and online families collide. Winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Water by the Spoonful is a heartfelt meditation on lives on the brink of redemption. Water by the Spoonful is the second play in Hudes's Elliot Trilogy, which also includes Elliot, A Soldier's Fugue and The Happiest Song Plays Last. The cast features Xander DeAngeles*, Ben Euphrat*, Dorian Lockett*, Lara Maria*, Lisa Ramirez*, Salim Razawi, and Sango Tajima.
Tickets ($30 - $100) are now available. For tickets or more information, the public may contact the San Francisco Playhouse box office at 415-677-9596, or online at https://www.sfplayhouse.org/sfph/2021-2022-season/water-by-thespoonful/.
Professor Aman (Salim Razawi) discusses a job opportunity with Elliot Ortiz (Xander DeAngeles*)
Odessa Ortiz (Lisa Ramirez*) connects with an online community recovering from addiction
Chutes&Ladders (Dorian Lockett*, right) connects across cyberspace with Orangutan (Sango Tajima)
Elliot Ortiz (Xander DeAngeles*), back from Iraq, works at Subway while trying to jump-start his acting career
Fountainhead (Ben Euphrat*) turns to an online community to help him recover from addiction
Cousins Yazmin Ortiz (Lara Maria*) and Elliot Ortiz (Xander DeAngeles*) discuss arrangements for a memorial
Yazmin Ortiz (Lara Maria*), an adjunct professor of music, thinks about the future of her family.
Fountainhead (Ben Euphrat*, right) logs on for an online conversation with Odessa Ortiz (Lisa Ramirez*)
Odessa Ortiz (Lisa Ramirez*) and Fountainhead (Ben Euphrat*) meet in real life.
Elliot Ortiz (Xander DeAngeles*) arrives at a meeting between his mother Odessa Ortiz (Lisa Ramirez*) and Fountainhead (Ben Euphrat*) as Yazmin Ortiz (Lara Maria*) looks on.
Yazmin Ortiz (Lara Maria*) and Elliot Ortiz (Xander DeAngeles*) discover Odessaa??s online community
Yazmin Ortiz (Lara Maria*) pleads with her cousin Elliot Ortiz (Xander DeAngeles*) as he is held back by a ghost from his past (Salim Razawi)
Orangutan (Sango Tajima, right) tries to break through to Chutes&Ladders (Dorian Lockett*) in an online chat
Odessa Ortiz (Lisa Ramirez*) experiences a low moment
Odessa Ortiz (Lisa Ramirez*) gets help from Fountainhead (Ben Euphrat*)
The cast of a??Water by the Spoonfula?? at San Francisco Playhouse (L-R: Xander DeAngeles, Dorian Lockett, Sango Tajima, Salim Razawi, Lisa Ramirez, Lara Maria, Ben Euphrat).
The cast and crew of a??Water by the Spoonfula?? at San Francisco Playhouse.