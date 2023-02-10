Photos: Get a First Look at Christopher Chen's THE HEADLANDS at American Conservatory Theater

Get a first look at photos from the West Coast premiere of Christopher Chen's The Headlands, performing at American Conservatory Theater through March 5, 2023.

For true crime fan Henry Wong, his father's unexplained death is the ultimate cold case. But as he digs into the SFPD evidence, he's haunted by the myths and misdirections of his own family history. How did his parents really meet? What's behind the detective's warnings about the case? And what is hidden in the Marin Headlands? After its acclaimed world premiere at New York's Lincoln Center Theater in 2020, The Headlands comes home to San Francisco in a brand-new production.

Christopher Chen's The Headlands is performing at A.C.T.'s Toni Rembe Theater through March 5, 2023.