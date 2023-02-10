Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Get a First Look at Christopher Chen's THE HEADLANDS at American Conservatory Theater

Feb. 10, 2023  

Get a first look at photos from the West Coast premiere of Christopher Chen's The Headlands, performing at American Conservatory Theater through March 5, 2023.

For true crime fan Henry Wong, his father's unexplained death is the ultimate cold case. But as he digs into the SFPD evidence, he's haunted by the myths and misdirections of his own family history. How did his parents really meet? What's behind the detective's warnings about the case? And what is hidden in the Marin Headlands? After its acclaimed world premiere at New York's Lincoln Center Theater in 2020, The Headlands comes home to San Francisco in a brand-new production.

Christopher Chen's The Headlands is performing at A.C.T.'s Toni Rembe Theater through March 5, 2023.

Photo credit: Kevin Berne

Johnny M. Wu

Sam Jackson and Phil Wong

Phil Wong, Sam Jackson, and Keiko Shimosato Carreiro

Charles Shaw Robinson, Phil Wong, and Sam Jackson

Phil Wong, Jomar Tagatac, and Erin Mei-Ling Stuart

Johnny M. Wu, Phil Wong, and Erin Mei-Ling Stuart

Keiko Shimosato Carreiro and Phil Wong

Jomar Tagatac and Phil Wong

Jomar Tagatac




More Hot Stories For You


