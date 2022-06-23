Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of NAN AND THE LOWER BODY at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will present the World Premiere of Jessica Dickey's Nan and the Lower Body. When Pap smear inventor Dr. George Papanicolaou takes on a brilliant new assistant, Nan Day, he senses that she is hiding a secret. As Dr. Pap discovers the truth, he learns that he may hold the key to solving her greatest mystery.

Get a first look at photos below!

This frank and funny play explores the mysteries of the heart and provides a personal perspective to the revolutionary technology that has saved the lives of millions. Directed by TheatreWorks Artistic Associate and Director of New Works Giovanna Sardelli, Nan and the Lower Body will be presented July 13 - August 7, 2022 (press opening: July 16) at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.

Joining the director and playwright for Nan and the Lower Body is an all-female design team including scenic design by Nina Ball, costume design by Cathleen Edwards, lighting design by Pamila Z. Gray, sound design by Jane Shaw, and wig design by Heather Sterling. TheatreWorks has also assembled a talented cast for Nan and the Lower Body. Reprising the role she originated in TheatreWorks' 2019 New Works Festival, Elissa Beth Stebbins returns to TheatreWorks as Nan Day. Stebbins was also seen in TheatreWorks' A Civil War Christmas as well as performances in TheatreWorks Education's Oskar tours. Stebbins won a Theatre Bay Area Award for her performance in You For Me For You at Crowded Fire Theater Company. Stebbins has also appeared in productions at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Marin Theatre Company, California Shakespeare Theatre, Shotgun Players, New Conservatory Theatre Center, City Lights Theatre Company, Berkeley Playhouse, and more.