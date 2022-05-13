Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of MONUMENT, OR FOUR SISTERS (A SLOTH PLAY) at The Magic Theatre

This world premiere comedy with claws from Sam Chanse asks how to build resilience after unimaginable loss.

May. 13, 2022  

The Magic Theatre presents the World Premiere of Sam Chanse's Monument, Or Four Sisters (A Sloth Play). Directed by Giovanna Sardelli, Monument, Or Four Sisters (A Sloth Play) will perform from May 11 - 29, 2022* at Magic Theatre's Fort Mason location (Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., Building D, 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94123).

In Monument, Or Four Sisters ( A Sloth Play), we follow the 4 sisters: Amy studies coral reefs, Constance writes for children's television, Mac mysteriously left a job she loves, and Lina is MIA. Add one epic road trip, four talking sloths, and countless hilarious cartoon bombs, and you've got Monument, or Four Sisters (A Sloth Play). This world premiere comedy with claws from Sam Chanse asks how to build resilience after unimaginable loss.

Single tickets range from $20 - $70 and are on sale now at MagicTheatre.org. Tickets are also available as part of a 2022 Season Pass (still available for a limited time).

Photo Credit: Jay Yamata

Rinabeth Apostol, Sango Tajima, Lisa Hori-Garcia, Erin Mei-Ling Stuart

Lisa Hori-Garcia

Erin Mei-Ling Stuart

Rinabeth Apostol

Rinabeth Apostol, Sango Tajima, Lisa Hori-Garcia, Erin Mei-Ling Stuart

Sango Tajima

Sango Tajima, Erin Mei-Ling Stuart

Sango Tajima, Rinabeth Apostol

Rinabeth Apostol, Lisa Hori-Garcia, Erin Mei-Ling Stuart, Sango Tajima

Sango Tajima, Erin Mei-Ling Stuart



