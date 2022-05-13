Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of MONUMENT, OR FOUR SISTERS (A SLOTH PLAY) at The Magic Theatre
This world premiere comedy with claws from Sam Chanse asks how to build resilience after unimaginable loss.
The Magic Theatre presents the World Premiere of Sam Chanse's Monument, Or Four Sisters (A Sloth Play). Directed by Giovanna Sardelli, Monument, Or Four Sisters (A Sloth Play) will perform from May 11 - 29, 2022* at Magic Theatre's Fort Mason location (Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., Building D, 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94123).
In Monument, Or Four Sisters ( A Sloth Play), we follow the 4 sisters: Amy studies coral reefs, Constance writes for children's television, Mac mysteriously left a job she loves, and Lina is MIA. Add one epic road trip, four talking sloths, and countless hilarious cartoon bombs, and you've got Monument, or Four Sisters (A Sloth Play). This world premiere comedy with claws from Sam Chanse asks how to build resilience after unimaginable loss.
Single tickets range from $20 - $70 and are on sale now at MagicTheatre.org. Tickets are also available as part of a 2022 Season Pass (still available for a limited time).
Photo Credit: Jay Yamata
Rinabeth Apostol, Sango Tajima, Lisa Hori-Garcia, Erin Mei-Ling Stuart
Erin Mei-Ling Stuart
Rinabeth Apostol, Sango Tajima, Lisa Hori-Garcia, Erin Mei-Ling Stuart
Sango Tajima
Sango Tajima, Erin Mei-Ling Stuart
Sango Tajima, Rinabeth Apostol
Rinabeth Apostol, Lisa Hori-Garcia, Erin Mei-Ling Stuart, Sango Tajima
Sango Tajima, Erin Mei-Ling Stuart