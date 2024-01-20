Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of MIRIAM AND ESTER GO TO THE DIAMOND DISTRICT

Rainbow Zebra Productions LLC has released production photos for the World Premiere of MIRIAM AND ESTHER GO TO THE DIAMOND DISTRICT, written and directed by Andrea Gordon. MIRIAM AND ESTHER GO TO THE DIAMOND DISTRICT will run from January 17 – 28, 2024 at Magic Theatre (Fort Mason, 2 Marina Blvd., Building D, 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94123). Opening Night is Friday, January 19, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $30 - $50 and can be purchased online at miriamandesther.com.

Check out the photos below!

"It is a dream come true for me to work with all these people on this particular play," said playwright and director Andrea Gordon. "Lee, Ellen, Janet and I have worked on umpteen projects over the last 30+ years. I wrote the parts of Miriam and Esther with Ellen and Janet in mind. Beaver and Kurt and I have also worked together over the past many decades. I love Nina and Chris's work and am excited to work with them. When you hear piano, these are old recordings of my father. And the whole play is dedicated to my sister Marcia, whom I love and adore."

About MIRIAM AND ESTHER GO TO THE DIAMOND DISTRICT

Two sisters, Miriam and Esther, long estranged, meet at their wealthy stepfather's condo, 45 years after their opera singer mother's death. They are there to sort through their mother's things before their stepfather's widow sells the unit. Once there, they discover all kinds of secrets about their past, and work to find forgiveness for each other and their past. In their treasure hunt, they are visited by ghosts of their mother and pianist father, and find much more than they bargained for with their hearts finally laid bare. Filled with song, music and dance, the play takes us on an immersive journey of what really matters- and how love wins no matter what.



The cast of MIRIAM AND ESTHER GO TO THE DIAMOND DISTRICT features Ellen Brooks (Miriam), Janet Roitz (Esther), Merrill Grant (Mom), and RP Welsh (Dad).

In addition to Ms. Gordon, the creative team includes Nina Ball* (Scenic Design), Beaver Bauer* (Costume Design), Kurt Landisman* (Lighting Design), Chris Sauceda (Sound Design), Hector Zavala (Production Manager), and Lee Brady (Dramaturg).

*Members of International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

MIRIAM AND ESTHER GO TO THE DIAMOND DISTRICT runs approximately 1 hour and 20 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets to MIRIAM AND ESTHER GO TO THE DIAMOND DISTRICT range from $30 - $50 and can be purchased online