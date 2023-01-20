Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the West Coast Premiere of IN EVERY GENERATION at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Directed by acclaimed Armenian/ Israeli-American director Michael Barakiva, In Every Generation will be presented January 18 – February 12, 2023.

Jan. 20, 2023  

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will ring in 2023 with the West Coast Premiere of Ali Viterbi's In Every Generation. This celebration of Jewish tradition, following one family through four millennia of Passover dinners, past, present, and future, was the winner of the National Jewish Playwriting Contest. As the multi-generational, multi-cultural Levi-Katz family asks, "Why is this night different from all other nights?" they find they all have different answers as they struggle with questions of race and religion that have yet to be resolved.

Get a first look at photos below!

Directed by acclaimed Armenian/ Israeli-American director Michael Barakiva, In Every Generation will be presented January 18 - February 12, 2023 (press opening: January 21) at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro Street, Mountain View. For tickets (starting at $30) and more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (877)-662-8978.

TheatreWorks has assembled a talented cast for In Every Generation. Performing in TheatreWorks' productions of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Archduke, and They Promised Her the Moon, Luisa Sermol (she/her) returns to TheatreWorks as Paola Levi, a Yugoslavian-Italian immigrant. Sermol's Broadway credits include Roundabout Theatre Company's Hamlet and she performed Off-Broadway in Classic Stage Company's production of Macbeth. She has performed at theatres across the country, including Lincoln Center Theatre, Classic Stage Company, Portland Center Stage, Williamstown Theatre Festival, City Light Theatre Company, and Hillbarn Theatre. Sermol's Film and TV credits include roles on NBC's "Grimm" and TNT's "Leverage."

Photo Credit: Tracy Martin

Photos: First Look at the West Coast Premiere of IN EVERY GENERATION at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Michael Champlin, Luisa Sermol, Olivia Nicole Hoffman, Cindy Goldfield, and Sarah Lo

Photos: First Look at the West Coast Premiere of IN EVERY GENERATION at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Sarah Lo, Michael Champlin, Luisa Sermol, Cindy Goldfield, and Olivia Nicole Hoffman

Photos: First Look at the West Coast Premiere of IN EVERY GENERATION at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Sarah Lo, Michael Champlin, Luisa Sermol, Cindy Goldfield, and Olivia Nicole Hoffman




Dance Theatre of Harlem to Return to the Bay For Two Nights Only in March Photo
Dance Theatre of Harlem to Return to the Bay For Two Nights Only in March
Lesher Center for the Arts will host the return of Dance Theatre of Harlem to the West Coast, presenting the globally acclaimed company for two nights only.
The Pear Presents DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA and FRANKENSTEIN: UNBOUND Photo
The Pear Presents DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA and FRANKENSTEIN: UNBOUND
The Pear Theatre has announced casting and production details for its next pearfect pairing: Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea by Nathan Alan Davis, performing in repertory with Frankenstein: Unbound a new physical adaptation by The Pear Playwrights' Guild, based on the classic tale by Mary Shelley.
Original Soundtrack For DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Now Available On All Streaming Platforms Photo
Original Soundtrack For DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Now Available On All Streaming Platforms
Club Fugazi Experiences has announced that the original soundtrack for Dear San Francisco—the intimate cirque experience from The 7 Fingers—is now available on all streaming platforms.
Nina G, One Of The First Stuttering Comedians, Records Debut Solo Album And Live Show At T Photo
Nina G, One Of The First Stuttering Comedians, Records Debut Solo Album And Live Show At The Alameda Comedy Club
In an industry that lacks speech diversity, Nina G's unique voice will record both her first solo comedy album and comedy special on March 9, 2023 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alameda Comedy Club located in her hometown. T

More Hot Stories For You


Dance Theatre of Harlem to Return to the Bay For Two Nights Only in MarchDance Theatre of Harlem to Return to the Bay For Two Nights Only in March
January 20, 2023

Lesher Center for the Arts will host the return of Dance Theatre of Harlem to the West Coast, presenting the globally acclaimed company for two nights only.
The Pear Presents DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA and FRANKENSTEIN: UNBOUNDThe Pear Presents DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA and FRANKENSTEIN: UNBOUND
January 20, 2023

The Pear Theatre has announced casting and production details for its next pearfect pairing: Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea by Nathan Alan Davis, performing in repertory with Frankenstein: Unbound a new physical adaptation by The Pear Playwrights' Guild, based on the classic tale by Mary Shelley.
Original Soundtrack For DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Now Available On All Streaming PlatformsOriginal Soundtrack For DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Now Available On All Streaming Platforms
January 19, 2023

Club Fugazi Experiences has announced that the original soundtrack for Dear San Francisco—the intimate cirque experience from The 7 Fingers—is now available on all streaming platforms.
Nina G, One Of The First Stuttering Comedians, Records Debut Solo Album And Live Show At The Alameda Comedy ClubNina G, One Of The First Stuttering Comedians, Records Debut Solo Album And Live Show At The Alameda Comedy Club
January 19, 2023

In an industry that lacks speech diversity, Nina G's unique voice will record both her first solo comedy album and comedy special on March 9, 2023 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alameda Comedy Club located in her hometown. T
Ragazzi Boys Chorus & Ragazzi Continuo to Perform Spring Concert CANTATE DOMINO in MarchRagazzi Boys Chorus & Ragazzi Continuo to Perform Spring Concert CANTATE DOMINO in March
January 19, 2023

This Spring, Ragazzi Boys Chorus will lift their voices in the concert Cantate Domino. Ragazzi Boys Chorus’ Concert Group, Choral Scholars, and Young Men's Ensemble are joined by Ragazzi Continuo, a men’s chorus comprised of Ragazzi alumni, to perform this program of stunning song.
share