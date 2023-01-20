Photos: First Look at the West Coast Premiere of IN EVERY GENERATION at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will ring in 2023 with the West Coast Premiere of Ali Viterbi's In Every Generation. This celebration of Jewish tradition, following one family through four millennia of Passover dinners, past, present, and future, was the winner of the National Jewish Playwriting Contest. As the multi-generational, multi-cultural Levi-Katz family asks, "Why is this night different from all other nights?" they find they all have different answers as they struggle with questions of race and religion that have yet to be resolved.

Directed by acclaimed Armenian/ Israeli-American director Michael Barakiva, In Every Generation will be presented January 18 - February 12, 2023 (press opening: January 21) at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro Street, Mountain View. For tickets (starting at $30) and more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (877)-662-8978.

TheatreWorks has assembled a talented cast for In Every Generation. Performing in TheatreWorks' productions of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Archduke, and They Promised Her the Moon, Luisa Sermol (she/her) returns to TheatreWorks as Paola Levi, a Yugoslavian-Italian immigrant. Sermol's Broadway credits include Roundabout Theatre Company's Hamlet and she performed Off-Broadway in Classic Stage Company's production of Macbeth. She has performed at theatres across the country, including Lincoln Center Theatre, Classic Stage Company, Portland Center Stage, Williamstown Theatre Festival, City Light Theatre Company, and Hillbarn Theatre. Sermol's Film and TV credits include roles on NBC's "Grimm" and TNT's "Leverage."