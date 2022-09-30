Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at South Bay Musical Theatre's COMPANY

Company will run through October 15, 2022 at the Saratoga Civic Theater

San Francisco News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022  

South Bay Musical Theatre is presenting COMPANY, the Tony® winning musical comedy by Stephen Sondheim, with book by George Furth.

Check out photos below!

COMPANY performs from September 24 - October 15, 2022 at the Saratoga Civic Theater (13777 Fruitvale Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070), with a press opening on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. First-nighters are invited to stay for a champagne toast following the performance. Evening shows start at 8 p.m. while matinees (Sundays and the closing Saturday) start at 2:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $25 - $55. There are $2 discounts for seniors 65 years or older, and $25 tickets for students and children. Tickets may be purchased online at www.SouthBayMT.com or by calling (408) 266-4734.

The cast of COMPANY includes Justin Kerekes as "Bobby," Emily Acosta as "Sarah," Benjamin Hatch as "Harry," Kimberly Kay as "Susan," Ethan Glasman as "Peter," Amy Elizabeth Young as "Jenny," James M. Jones as "David," Sarah Thermond as "Amy," Ted Sclavos as "Paul," Grace Colón as "Joanne," Michael Paul Hirsch as "Larry," Lauren Jiang as "April," Chlöe Angst as "Marta," Francesca Cipponeri as "Kathy," and Lauren Berling, Cordelia Larsen, Don Nguyen, Alison Starr, Guillermo Morales, and Emery Ronan Bacon as Understudies.

Photos: First Look at South Bay Musical Theatre's COMPANY
Justin Kerekes and the company

Photos: First Look at South Bay Musical Theatre's COMPANY
Emily Acosta, Benjamin Hatch, Kimberly Kay, Ethan Glasman, James M. Jones, Justin Kerekes, Amy Elizabeth Young, Sarah Thermond, Ted Sclavos. Back platform: Grace Colón Michael Paul Hirsch

Photos: First Look at South Bay Musical Theatre's COMPANY
The company

Photos: First Look at South Bay Musical Theatre's COMPANY
Ted Sclavos, Sarah Thermond

Photos: First Look at South Bay Musical Theatre's COMPANY
Justin Kerekes

Photos: First Look at South Bay Musical Theatre's COMPANY
Chlöe Angst, Kathy, Francesca Cipponeri and Lauren Jiang

Photos: First Look at South Bay Musical Theatre's COMPANY
James M. Jones, Elizabeth Young, Justin Kerekes

Photos: First Look at South Bay Musical Theatre's COMPANY
Kimberly Kay, Ethan Glasman, Justin Kerekes

Photos: First Look at South Bay Musical Theatre's COMPANY
Benjamin Hatch, Emily Acosta, Justin Kerekes


TodayTix


More Hot Stories For You


San José Chamber Orchestra presents OURLAND: A Dystopian State in OctoberSan José Chamber Orchestra presents OURLAND: A Dystopian State in October
September 30, 2022

 San José Chamber Orchestra presents OURLAND: A Dystopian State. A World Premiere of an Opera with music by Paul Davies and libretto by Daniel Helfgot.
Carmen Castillo Steps Into Lead Role of Z Space's THE RED SHADES: A Trans Superhero Rock OperaCarmen Castillo Steps Into Lead Role of Z Space's THE RED SHADES: A Trans Superhero Rock Opera
September 30, 2022

Z Space, one of the nation's leading laboratories for the development of new works, announced that New York-based actress Carmen Castillo* will step into the role of “Ida” in the world premiere of The Red Shades: A Trans Superhero Rock Opera.
Yerba Buena Center For The Arts Presents Liz Lerman's WICKED BODIESYerba Buena Center For The Arts Presents Liz Lerman's WICKED BODIES
September 30, 2022

Yerba Buena Center for the Arts will present Wicked Bodies, an interactive dance-theater piece by visionary choreographer and YBCA Senior Fellow Liz Lerman. Performances take place Friday, October 28–Sunday, October 30 at The Blue Shield of California Theater in San Francisco.  
Video: First Look at South Bay Musical Theatre's COMPANYVideo: First Look at South Bay Musical Theatre's COMPANY
September 29, 2022

South Bay Musical Theatre is presenting COMPANY, the Tony® winning musical comedy by Stephen Sondheim, with book by George Furth. Get a first look at the trailer for the production here!
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley to Present 19th Annual New Works Festival in NovemberTheatreWorks Silicon Valley to Present 19th Annual New Works Festival in November
September 29, 2022

This Fall, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will present the 19th Annual New Works Festival, providing Bay Area theatre lovers an advance look at tomorrow’s hits. The festival runs November 6-13, 2022 at Montalvo Arts Center.