Photos: First Look at South Bay Musical Theatre's COMPANY
Company will run through October 15, 2022 at the Saratoga Civic Theater
South Bay Musical Theatre is presenting COMPANY, the Tony® winning musical comedy by Stephen Sondheim, with book by George Furth.
Check out photos below!
COMPANY performs from September 24 - October 15, 2022 at the Saratoga Civic Theater (13777 Fruitvale Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070), with a press opening on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. First-nighters are invited to stay for a champagne toast following the performance. Evening shows start at 8 p.m. while matinees (Sundays and the closing Saturday) start at 2:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $25 - $55. There are $2 discounts for seniors 65 years or older, and $25 tickets for students and children. Tickets may be purchased online at www.SouthBayMT.com or by calling (408) 266-4734.
The cast of COMPANY includes Justin Kerekes as "Bobby," Emily Acosta as "Sarah," Benjamin Hatch as "Harry," Kimberly Kay as "Susan," Ethan Glasman as "Peter," Amy Elizabeth Young as "Jenny," James M. Jones as "David," Sarah Thermond as "Amy," Ted Sclavos as "Paul," Grace Colón as "Joanne," Michael Paul Hirsch as "Larry," Lauren Jiang as "April," Chlöe Angst as "Marta," Francesca Cipponeri as "Kathy," and Lauren Berling, Cordelia Larsen, Don Nguyen, Alison Starr, Guillermo Morales, and Emery Ronan Bacon as Understudies.
Justin Kerekes and the company
Emily Acosta, Benjamin Hatch, Kimberly Kay, Ethan Glasman, James M. Jones, Justin Kerekes, Amy Elizabeth Young, Sarah Thermond, Ted Sclavos. Back platform: Grace Colón Michael Paul Hirsch
The company
Ted Sclavos, Sarah Thermond
Chlöe Angst, Kathy, Francesca Cipponeri and Lauren Jiang
James M. Jones, Elizabeth Young, Justin Kerekes
Kimberly Kay, Ethan Glasman, Justin Kerekes
Benjamin Hatch, Emily Acosta, Justin Kerekes