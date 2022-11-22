Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: First Look at Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Playhouse

As You Like It will perform through January 14, 2023.

Nov. 22, 2022  

San Francisco Playhouse is continuing its 20th Anniversary season with the imaginative and exhilarating hit musical adaptation of William Shakespeare's As You Like It. This rollicking tale follows exiles making a new life in a strange new place, further complicated by lovers-in-disguise, featuring an original folk-pop score by one of the most exciting new voices in musical theater, Shaina Taub (Off-Broadway's Suffs, Twelfth Night seen at San Francisco Playhouse last season, and the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada musical with Sir Elton John).

Get a first look at photos below!

Taub teamed up with The Public Theater's Director of Public Works Laurie Woolery to transform the Bard's beloved comedy into an exuberant testament to acceptance and diversity, serving as an apt reminder of what's possible in today's divisive era. Forced from their homes, Duke Senior and his followers escape to the idyllic Forest of Arden, where all are welcomed and embraced. Lost amidst the trees, the refugees find community under the stars, assisted by a lively cast of characters including a waggish court clown, a melancholy philosopher, down-to-earth locals, and several amorous pairs of would-be lovers.

Helmed by San Francisco Playhouse's Artistic Director Bill English with music direction by Dave Dobrusky and choreography by Nicole Helfer, As You Like It will perform through January 14, 2023 (opening night: November 23) at San Francisco Playhouse, 450 Post Street. For tickets ($15-$100) and more information, the public may visit sfplayhouse.org or call the box office at 415-677-9596.

Photo Credit: Jessica Palopoli

Photos: First Look at Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Playhouse
The cast of As You Like It

Photos: First Look at Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Playhouse
The cast of As You Like It

Photos: First Look at Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Playhouse
The cast of As You Like It

Photos: First Look at Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Playhouse
The cast of As You Like It

Photos: First Look at Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Playhouse
The cast of As You Like It

Photos: First Look at Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Playhouse
The cast of As You Like It

Photos: First Look at Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Playhouse
The cast of As You Like It

Photos: First Look at Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Playhouse
The cast of As You Like It

Photos: First Look at Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Playhouse
The cast of As You Like It

Photos: First Look at Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Playhouse
The cast of As You Like It

Photos: First Look at Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Playhouse
The cast of As You Like It

Photos: First Look at Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Playhouse
The cast of As You Like It

Photos: First Look at Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Playhouse
The cast of As You Like It

Photos: First Look at Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Playhouse
The cast of As You Like It

Photos: First Look at Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Playhouse
The cast of As You Like It

Photos: First Look at Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Playhouse
The cast of As You Like It

Photos: First Look at Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Playhouse
The cast of As You Like It

Photos: First Look at Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Playhouse
The cast of As You Like It

Photos: First Look at Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Playhouse
The cast of As You Like It

Photos: First Look at Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Playhouse
The cast of As You Like It

Photos: First Look at Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Playhouse
The cast of As You Like It

Photos: First Look at Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Playhouse
The cast of As You Like It

Photos: First Look at Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Playhouse
The cast of As You Like It

Photos: First Look at Shaina Taub's AS YOU LIKE IT at San Francisco Playhouse
The cast of As You Like It




