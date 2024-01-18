Photos: First Look at Pacifica Spindrift Players' SPRING AWAKENING

A Tony award-winning rock musical exploring adolescent sexuality at PACIFICA SPINDRIFT PLAYERS.
PACIFICA SPINDRIFT PLAYERS will present SPRING AWAKENING - a Tony award-winning musical written by Duncan Sheik with books and lyrics by Steven Sater. This coming-of-age rock musical tells the story of teenagers discovering the inner and outer tumult of adolescent sexuality.
See photos below!
Directed by: Jepoy Ramos
Starring: Sam Ayoob, Edie Flores, Mickey Skinner, Catherine Traceski, Sage Alberto, Paige Collazo, Elaine Yee, Wesley Barker, Jon Gary Harris, Jack O'Reilly, Joe Steely, Leslie Newport, Charles Evans, Audrey Degon, and Ellison Smerdon
Show Dates and Time: Jan 19th - 28th 2024. Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 8 pm, Sunday at 2 pm, and Saturday (Jan 27th) at 2 pm.
For tickets, please visit Click Here
Photo Credit: Scott Lasky
Catherine Traceski
Sam Ayoob, Edie Flores, Mickey Skinner
Wesley Barker and Jon Gary Harris
Leslie Newport and Sam Ayoob
Sage Alberto
Mickey Skinner
Mickey Skinner
Edie Flores
Jon Gary Harris, Joe Steely, Edie Flores, Mickey Skinner, Jack O''Reilly, Wesley Barker
Jon Gary Harris, Jack O''Reilly, Wesley Barker
Jack O'Reilly and Leslie Newport
Elaine Yee, Sam Ayoob, Sage Alberto, Paige Collazo
Ensemble
Edie Flores and Sam Ayoob
Sam Ayoob and Edie Flores
Videos
