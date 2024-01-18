Photos: First Look at Pacifica Spindrift Players' SPRING AWAKENING

A Tony award-winning rock musical exploring adolescent sexuality at PACIFICA SPINDRIFT PLAYERS.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

PACIFICA SPINDRIFT PLAYERS will present SPRING AWAKENING - a Tony award-winning musical written by Duncan Sheik with books and lyrics by Steven Sater. This coming-of-age rock musical tells the story of teenagers discovering the inner and outer tumult of adolescent sexuality. 

See photos below!

Directed by: Jepoy Ramos

Starring: Sam Ayoob, Edie Flores, Mickey Skinner, Catherine Traceski, Sage Alberto, Paige Collazo, Elaine Yee, Wesley Barker, Jon Gary Harris, Jack O'Reilly, Joe Steely, Leslie Newport, Charles Evans, Audrey Degon, and Ellison Smerdon

Show Dates and Time: Jan 19th - 28th 2024. Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 8 pm, Sunday at 2 pm, and Saturday (Jan 27th) at 2 pm.

For tickets, please visit Click Here

Photo Credit: Scott Lasky

Catherine Traceski

Sam Ayoob, Edie Flores, Mickey Skinner

Wesley Barker and Jon Gary Harris

Leslie Newport and Sam Ayoob

Sage Alberto

Mickey Skinner

Mickey Skinner

Edie Flores

Jon Gary Harris, Joe Steely, Edie Flores, Mickey Skinner, Jack O''Reilly, Wesley Barker

Jon Gary Harris, Jack O''Reilly, Wesley Barker

Jack O'Reilly and Leslie Newport

Elaine Yee, Sam Ayoob, Sage Alberto, Paige Collazo

Ensemble

Edie Flores and Sam Ayoob

Sam Ayoob and Edie Flores




